SNL's "Real Housewives of Sante Fe" Sizzle (and So Do Their Fajitas)

Like many so many Bravolebrities before them, the ladies lose their cool at the dinner table (much to the waiter's alarm).

The best kind of Housewives dinner gets messy — and that goes double in Sante Fe.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock, streaming next day on Peacock.

When Jean Smart hosted Saturday Night Live's Season 50 premiere, she joined cast members Sarah Sherman, Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner, Ashley Padilla, and Chloe Fineman for a sketch from the entirely made-up Bravo show The Real Housewives of Santa Fe. Every Bravo fan knows the Housewives franchise's pivotal moments often take place at dinner, often where it's vital that cameras catch what the women are ordering. Being Santa Fe, the women have all ordered Southwestern fajitas, and the waiter (Andrew Dismukes) simply wants to set the steamy, sizzling plates on the table.

Unfortunately, when six women are screaming and gesturing across the table, there's not a lot of room for meal service. Thus, Dismukes' character is left stumbling awkwardly in the background as the women have it out about who is and is not "a businesswoman."

RELATED: All About Jimmy Fallon and Bozoma Saint John's On Brand Reality Show

Jean Smart and the SNL cast's women faced off as Real Housewives

Louise (Smart) is so tired of Jill (Gardner) bringing up her business, Beauty by Jill, which Jill attributes to Louise not being a businesswoman. But Louise and her husband own businesses all over this town, so she's totally a businesswoman! But you know who's not a businesswoman? Brie (Padilla), despite the fact that she owns a business called Candles by Brie.

And Yvonne (Nwodim) better not speak up in this argument, because she's not a businesswoman either, even though she owns Hats by Yvonne and she's both a businesswoman and a mother, and her children are businesspeople too!

RELATED: SNL's "Real Intros of Reality Hills" Celebrates the Art of Real Housewives Taglines

Chloe Fineman, Jean Smart, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Heidi Gardner, Ashley Padilla, and Andrew Dismukes during a sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 50, Episode 1 on September 28, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Karen (Fineman) has got a husband who is 105, but don't you dare say she's not a businesswoman unless you want to say that for profit prisons aren't a business?

Jan (Sherman) is just there to host the dinner and nearly get crushed by fajita plates, and it's unclear if she is a businesswoman or not, but her hopes for a civilized dinner are dashed when Louise storms out with her "short shiny husband and his weird shirts," played by Bowen Yang, and without the fajitas she asked to be boxed up to go.

Louise's husband (Bowen Yang) also plays a hilarious part in the dinner. Watch "The Real Housewives of Santa Fe" from Season 50, Episode 1 above, and stream every episode of SNL on Peacock.

RELATED: Lindsay Lohan's "Disney Housewives" SNL Sketch Got a Glowing Review From Andy Cohen

Actual Real Housewives dinners are even more chaotic

The Real Housewives of Santa Fe is (unfortunately) not a real show, but this dinner isn't much different than from some of the more famous real Real Housewives meals. In fact, it's sort of tame in comparison. On The Real Housewives of New York, Aviva Drescher once threw her prosthetic leg on the table, and Dorinda Medley once tried out a new method of stifling her cast mates — who were arguing whether Sonja Morgan's Tipsy Girl was too similar to Bethenny Frankel's Skinny Girl — by yelling "CLIP! CLIP!"

In an episode literally called "The Dinner Party from Hell," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills once brought a psychic to dinner, and everything spun out of control when the psychic told Kyle Richards her marriage to Mauricio Umansky would end as soon as her children grew up. Many years later, Lisa Rinna broke a wine glass in Amsterdam when Kim Richards claimed she had dirt on Rinna's husband. And who can forget when, way back in Season 1 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice flipped a whole table over?

Honestly, things could have ended much worse for the ladies of Santa Fe.

Buy official SNL Merch: