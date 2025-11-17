Hear Why Jazz McKenzie Was Dubbed “the Best Singer” on The Voice Season 28 

Jazz McKenzie should feel great about her chances on Season 28 of The Voice after her performance in the Knockouts. The Team Bublé Artist has always been a favorite of the Coaches, earning 4-Chair Turns at her Blind Audition, and now she's winning over audiences and Mega Mentors, too.

"Every time I walk into these rehearsals and I get to meet all of these mega superstars, I am just so excited. This is amazing, I’m just adding to my résumé," McKenzie marveled as she headed into rehearsal, where she met with Michael Bublé and her Mega Mentor, Zac Brown.

For her Knockout, she chose "Cruisin'" by Smokey Robinson, specifically the arrangement recorded by the late D'Angelo. "I chose this rendition because it’s a vibe," said McKenzie. "A little modern swag going. A lot of people refer to me as a crooner. And this song is giving grown and sexy. You’re gonna see a whole 'nother side of Jazz."

Released in 1979, the song is about being intimate with the one you love, and McKenzie opened up about what it means to her, revealing, "I sing this song all over. Especially weddings. I’m single but when my wedding comes, somebody’s gonna sing 'Cruisin'' for me."

Why Michael Bublé was glad Jennifer Hudson didn't hear Jazz McKenzie's Knockout song on The Voice

"Jazz is such a powerful singer, a great entertainer, and she has such a light," Bublé remarked to Brown. After McKenzie sang in the rehearsal room, Bublé cracked a joke about his former Battle Advisor Jennifer Hudson's tendency to throw her shoes at people in excitement when they sing well, saying, "Thank God Jennifer Hudson isn’t here today. There would be shoes coming at you!"

Mega Mentor Zac Brown encouraged McKenzie to work even harder, observing, "Jazz has so much power and swagger too... As incredible as she is, she can do so much more."

Specifically, he pointed out, "There are some sections where you run out of breath a little bit. You’re doing these long runs. They require a lot of air." Brown instructed her to breathe into both her midsection and chest together, walking her through a simple exercise: "Do you ever diaphragm breathe? Put your hand on your belly, and when you breathe in, it’s like you’re filling a balloon at the bottom…Practice that and you’re gonna have twice the tank." Now that's mentorship!

Jazz McKenzie floored Niall Horan on The Voice Knockouts

Whether it was the tip from Brown or the energy from the crowd, Jazz McKenzie's performance at the Knockouts was spectacular. "Jazz, you are an exceptional vocalist. You know you’re wrong for doing a Smokey Robinson song like that. You rewrote it. You were devoted and quoted. And that is noted. Michael Bublé, It’s Jazz," said Coach Snoop Dogg.

"You’re arguably the best singer in this show. It’s amazing that you can do what you can do. It’s so effortless. You don’t even look like you’re trying at all. It makes me sick. It’s not fair!" complained Coach Niall Horan. Added Coach Reba McEntire, "Jazz that was wonderful, great performance. I’ve been in awe because I turned my chair for you along with the other three guys. It was just unbelievable."

Bublé went so far as to tell her, "God’s light radiates through you," and awarded her the Knockout win. Later, he reflected, "I think Jazz might be one of the greatest singers that I have heard in a long time. She has the massive range. She has power. I think that Jazz could be a frontrunner for this competition."