Watch Jay Pharoah's Hilarious Impressions of Charles Barkley, Shannon Sharpe and More

The SNL alum performed his twist on a "diss track" to congratulate Jimmy Fallon on a decade of hosting The Tonight Show.

During his time as a Saturday Night Live cast member from 2010 to 2016, Jay Pharoah was known for his ace celebrity impersonations — transforming into everyone from Chris Rock and Barack Obama to Will Smith.

On May 22, the comedian stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about his current comedy tour, and how being known for celebrity impersonations can lead to some stressful situations — such as when he had perform his Obama in front of the former president himself.

"I did Barack in front of Barack. I was so scared though, man," Pharoah told Fallon. "It was a private event... because he was the president at the time. So if he wants to, snap his fingers, and it's over."

"So I walk down the stairs and I see Obama there, and I'm doing an impression of him, and I'm checking to see if he likes it," he continued, shifting into the actual impersonation. "He looked at me, and he goes, 'You're doing pretty good. Actually, I'm going to be the comedian and he's going to take over the country. And the top of his hair is going to look like Sisqó. That's what's going to happen.'"

In addition to Obama, Pharoah also showed The Tonight Show audience his impressive skills. When the subject of the Kendrick Lamar-Drake drama came up, he took the opportunity to perform diss tracks in the style of celebrities like Shaquille O'Neal, Shannon Sharpe, Charles Barkley, Stephen A. Smith, 50 Cent, and Katt Williams.

Jay Pharoah performs a "compliment track," congratulating Jimmy Fallon on 10 years of hosting The Tonight Show

When it came to Fallon, Pharoah didn't dive into a diss track. Instead, he offered a "compliment track," congratulating him on ten years of hosting The Tonight Show.

"My smile bring joy like Walmart, gentrified fan base from Whole Foods to PetSmart. [Steve] Higgins is my guy, Lorne Michaels gave me my start. Going ten years strong late night got the world's heart," Pharoah rapped, standing in front of Fallon's desk. "The ratings are the proof, in another ten years I'mma be here with The Roots. I got a whole family of Fallon telling you, been on late night so long I could be a DJ booth."

"B*tch, I'm the truth, Fallon is the truth. Late night, it's approved! Jimmy Fallon, he the late night god," Pharoah ended his rap, before instructing the audience to join him in congratulating Fallon.

