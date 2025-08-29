Michael Bublé Got Life-Changing Career Advice from Jay Leno: "You Show Up..."

Once upon a time, the late-night TV titan gave The Voice Coach some insight that helped him soar.

Before becoming a global star, Michael Bublé received a valuable token of road-tested advice from Jay Leno that helped him gain the perspective he needed to achieve meteoric success.

Bublé shared the fun connection during an October 2024 episode of TODAY, when The Voice Coach opened up about how his tradesman grandfather helped him land stage time as a teenager by trading plumbing services and the incredible journey his career has taken him on. As TODAY hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager commented on his multi-decade tenure, Bublé found himself reminiscing about his rise to fame, complete with late nights, small venues, and a life-changing conversation he had with longtime Tonight Show host Jay Leno that helped him keep grinding.

"I have to give credit," Bublé said. "Jay Leno, if you're watching right now — I love you, Jay." Read on to learn how Leno's advice transformed The Voice Coach's mindset.

The career advice Jay Leno gave Michael Bublé to maintain his hustle

Michael Bublé on The Voice Season 27 Episode 15; Jay Leno attends 60th Anniversary at The Improv at Hollywood Improv on November 7, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC; Monica Schipper/Getty Images

When Bublé was first signed and gaining traction as a star, he asked Leno what the secret was to success. Leno told him to go into the backyards — by that, he meant accepting gigs wherever he could to connect with people from all over.

"I used to open for Jay when I was a kid, before I ever got signed," Bublé shared on TODAY. "Because he's like, the hardest working man. And I would say to him, 'Can you give me advice?'"

Bublé then slipped into a spot-on Leno impression that ticked the TODAY hosts. "And he would say, 'Yeah, go to the backyards. You show up, and you're tangible, they will love you forever."

Bublé echoed the sentiment in an April 2022 ABC Audio interview, emphasizing the value of connecting with every corner of a fan base.

“Leno, he would always say the same thing: ‘Take the time to travel, and go into people’s backyards and play for them. You’ll belong to them. You’ll be tangible to them. They’ll see that when you tell them you appreciate them, you really do, because you took the time to show up,'" the "Home" singer recalled.

So that's exactly what Bublé did, and in doing so, he expanded his reach and showcased his magnetic stage presence far and wide. Bublé told Hager and Kotb, "I just started going to the backyards, and when you do that, you forge a relationship and people feel like you're theirs, you know?"

Michael Bublé embraced the "power of yes" while touring globally

Michael Bublé performs in the United Kingdom on December 8, 2003. Photo: David Redfern/Redferns

This dedicated, boots-on-the-ground approach proved to be successful. After being signed to an American label, Bublé built momentum in venues across several continents.

"[My manager said], 'Would you be interested in going to Africa? Would you be interested in the Philippines? So that's what I would do, I would go," Bublé said on TODAY. "And by the way, once things started even working there: 'Would you be interested in breaking Germany? What about Japan? What about Korea?"

"And was the answer always yes?" Hager asked.

"Yes, get back on the plane and go," Bublé confirmed, saying that at times it was hard but that he would keep jumping for any opportunity, just as Leno taught him.

And that diligence paid off in spades. In the United Kingdom, he's known by fans as "Mickey Bubbles," as he shared on TODAY. In South America, he's "Miguel Bubbles." In Australia, he goes by "Mickey Boobs." Wherever Bublé goes, he fosters an incredible community with his fans that helps keep him excited for the next gig.

Whatever they want to call him, Bublé told Hager and Kotb with glee: "I'm their boy."

"That's amazing," Hager said. "I think the power of yes and just keeping at it is incredible."

