Going on sale June 17, this new edition features enough bonus material to satiate a great white shark.

50th Anniversary Edition of Jaws Revealed - Packed With a Boat-Load of Bonus Features (DETAILS)

You're gonna need a bigger Blu-ray player...

Jaws, the original summer blockbuster that propelled legendary director Steven Spielberg into the Hollywood spotlight, is receiving a brand-new home video release in honor of its 50th anniversary.

Going on sale from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment Tuesday, June 17, the forthcoming edition of the seminal maritime thriller about a small New England town terrorized by an apex predator of the deep contains enough bonus goodies (over five hours' worth of material!) to satiate any die-hard fan, or, more appropriately, fill the belly of a ravenous great white shark.

It will be available across several different formats: 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, Digital, and a limited edition SteelBook featuring never-before-seen artwork.

In addition to the usual slew of deleted scenes, outtakes, and making-of featurettes, the 50th anniversary re-release also contains the National Geographic documentary Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story from longtime Spielberg documentarian, Laurent Bouzereau. The companion feature will hold its world premiere at the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center three days later on Friday, June 20. After all, Jaws' choppy production took place on the picturesque island off the coast of Massachusetts.

When does the Jaws 50th anniversary home edition come out? The new anniversary set will hit shelves on Tuesday, June 17.

Jaws 50th anniversary home edition bonus features

Box art for the 4k 50th Anniversary Edition of Jaws (1975). Photo: Universal Studios

JAWS @ 50: THE DEFINITIVE INSIDE STORY:

Steven Spielberg shares an authorized look inside the story of JAWS in this documentary. From Peter Benchley’s epic novel to Spielberg’s film, JAWS continues to influence pop culture, cinema and shark conservation. With interviews from Hollywood’s most influential directors and shark scientists, the legend of JAWS is endless.

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K UHD, BLU-RAY™ AND DIGITAL INCLUDE:

Deleted Scenes and Outtakes – Over 13 minutes of content

– Over 13 minutes of content The Making of JAWS - An insider look into the making of this classic film, this original full-length documentary is filled with exhaustive cast and crew interviews, archival footage, outtakes, and much more!

- An insider look into the making of this classic film, this original full-length documentary is filled with exhaustive cast and crew interviews, archival footage, outtakes, and much more! JAWS : The Restoration - An in-depth look at the intricate process of restoring the movie.

- An in-depth look at the intricate process of restoring the movie. The Shark is Still Working: The Impact and Legacy of JAWS - A fan-made documentary that focuses on the many ways JAWS has helped shape elements of pop culture and influence a generation of filmmakers.

- A fan-made documentary that focuses on the many ways JAWS has helped shape elements of pop culture and influence a generation of filmmakers. JAWS Archives Storyboards Production Photos Marketing JAWS JAWS Phenomenon

From the Set – Available on Disc only

Available on Disc only Theatrical Trailer

Box art for the 4k 50th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook of Jaws (1975). Photo: Universal Studios

Jaws (and its three sequels) are currently available to purchase via Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.