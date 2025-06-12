Jaws to Air on NBC for 50th Anniversary with Intro from Steven Spielberg (DETAILS)

You're gonna need a bigger television! NBC is all set to ring in the 50th anniversary of Jaws with a 3-hour telecast of the original summer blockbuster scheduled for next Friday, June 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The feature presentation will be preceded by a special introduction from none other than director Steven Spielberg.

“Universal is home to the biggest movies in the world and it doesn’t get any bigger than Jaws,” Jenny Storms, Chief Marketing Officer, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, said in a statement. “We want to celebrate 50 years of this enduring film that has captured the public imagination for generations by bringing it to audiences at home in all the ways they love to watch.”

How to watch NBC's special 50th anniversary telecast of Jaws

NBC's 3-hour telecast of Jaws — featuring an introduction from Steven Spielberg — begins Friday, June 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The celebration will extend to a number of Major League Baseball stadiums across the country with "a series of in-stadium activations," reads the press release. "Between June 20 and 22, the San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, and Philadelphia Phillies will host themed home games featuring custom scoreboard content, exclusive fan giveaways and more."

Where are the Jaws movies streaming? All four Jaws movies will begin streaming on Peacock this coming Sunday, June 15 through Monday, July 14, alongside Spielberg's special introduction.

Jaws 50. Photo: Peacock

In the meantime, you can rent and/or purchase all the Jaws movies from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, along with a special 50th Anniversary edition of the original. In addition, fans can look forward to the upcoming premiere of Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Story, a brand-new look at the making of the 1975 picture from longtime Spielberg documentarian, Laurent Bouzereau.

A co-production between National Geographic, Amblin Documentaries, Nedland Media, and Wendy Benchley (wife of late Jaws author, Peter Benchley), Jaws @ 50 arrives Thursday, July 10, and features a interviews with Spielberg, screenwriter Carl Gottlieb, production designer Joe Alves, composer John Williams, George Lucas, Emily Blunt, Guillermo del Toro, Steven Soderbergh, Jordan Peele, Robert Zemeckis, Cameron Crowe, Greg Nicotero, and more!