Jared Goff's Newborn Daughter Is Already Rocking a Lions Jersey

This weekend, Sunday Night Football has a mighty NFL matchup on deck as the Detroit Lions head into hostile territory to face the Philadelphia Eagles on NBC and Peacock. But for Detroit quarterback Jared Goff and his supermodel wife Christen Harper, the mightiest voice in the Lions’ cheering section might not necessarily sound like your typical football-crazed fan.

It might, in fact, sound a whole lot like baby talk… with a Lions-flavored twist, of course. Goff and Harper welcomed their first child into the world over the summer, and at barely three months old, new daughter Romy has already been spotted decked out to the max in baby-bespoke Detroit Lions gear to help root for her NFL dad. Here's the story of the little Lion and her custom-made blue-and-silver outfit.

Spotted on the sidelines: Jared Goff and Christen Harper’s daughter in a Detroit Lions jersey

Back in September, when the Lions hosted the Cleveland Browns, the Goff family went viral on Instagram after Harper posted a super-sweet photo of the family on the sidelines, with the 6’4’’ QB gently cradling his tiny newborn with a supportively loving side assist from Harper.

Romy was the real star of the show, sporting a cute and custom-made Honolulu-blue Detroit Lions baby jersey, complete with Goff’s No. 16 crowned by the word “DADDY” — instead of, y’know, a player’s last name. As for headgear, well, Romy’s still a little too young to wear a helmet — so Harper swapped in a more baby-appropriate (and scene-stealing) Detroit-blue bow.

There’s no way, of course, to prove that Romy’s outfit pulled double-duty as a good-luck charm as the Lions faced off against Cleveland. But Detroit did win the game, cruising to a 34-10 Ford Field victory that saw Goff toss two TDs in an efficient 16-for-27 passing effort.

What to know about Christen Harper — Jared Goff’s supermodel wife

Christen Harper and Jared Goff attend the 14th Annual NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre on February 6, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Christen Harper might be known in NFL fan circles as Jared Goff’s wife, but at age 32 and with oodles of supermodel photo spreads to her credit, she brings plenty of her own notoriety to their relationship. A Sports Illustrated swimsuit model since 2022, the full-time model and actor even sported a prominent baby bump — while still pregnant with Romy — for this year’s SI swimsuit edition.

Goff and Harper met in 2019 and continued dating until Goff popped the question while the two stole away for a vacation in Mexico in 2022. They were married for about a year before Harper became pregnant with Romy. All throughout the Lions’ recent ascent as perennial contenders for NFC North bragging rights, Harper’s been a highly visible supporting presence.

How to watch Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football

Jared Goff, #16, of the Detroit Lions warms up and passes the ball before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on October 20, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Will Romy be back on the sidelines this weekend to cheer on her dad as Detroit gets set for its big date in Philly?

We’ll find out on Sunday, November 16, when Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions (6-3) hit the road to face QB Jalen Hurts and the NFC North-leading Philadelphia Eagles (7-2) in a Sunday Night Football showdown between two NFC Conference powerhouses. Kickoff time is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, with the game broadcast live on both NBC and Peacock.

