Jane Krakowski poses at the opening night of the new musical Shucked on Broadway at The Nederlander Theatre on April 4, 2023 in New York City.

The 30 Rock star will guest star as a woman living under a conservatorship in Brilliant Minds Season 2.

Jane Krakowski's Next TV Role Is So Dramatic & Nothing Like 30 Rock's Jenna Maroney

After delivering years of memorable one-liners and comedy gold as Jenna Maroney on NBC's beloved series 30 Rock, Jane Krakowski will showcase her dramatic acting chops in a totally different role in Brilliant Minds Season 2.

Premiering September 22 on NBC, the new season of Brilliant Minds will continue to follow Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto), the head of neurology at Bronx General who takes a deeper approach to treat his patients, as he cracks the most puzzling medical cases of the mind. Inspired by the real-life works of neurologist Dr. Oliver Sacks, Brilliant Minds has introduced viewers to a wide variety of medical conditions, like Dr. Wolf's prosopagnosia, and new intriguing characters. And now, Krakowski has entered the fold.

The award-winning comedy powerhouse, who's also adored for her role on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, will guest star on Brilliant Minds as a fascinating character who will work directly with Quinto's Dr. Wolf. Get all the details on Krakowski's upcoming episode, below.

Jane Krakowski will guest star in Brilliant Minds Season 2

Jane Krakowski attends the Tectonic Theater Project Annual Benefit, A Tectonic Cabaret, at the Sony Hall on October 02, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

In the fourth episode of Brilliant Minds Season 2, Krakowski will share the screen with Quinto and more of the medical drama's stars.

In her guest starring role, Krakowski will play Arianna Burke, a prominent businesswoman living under a conservatorship who decides to fight it, despite her family’s concerns. In the episode, Dr. Wolf and Dr. Pierce (Tamberla Perry) will evaluate and learn more about Arianna during a house call.

Beyond her Emmy-nominated comedic roles in 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Krakowski is also known for her work in Search for Tomorrow, Ally McBeal, Schmigadoon!, and more. In the '80s, Krakowski landed one of her first major roles in National Lampoon's Vacation as Cousin Vicki Johnson. The Tony Award winner also has an extensive theater resume, and, in 2025, she will star as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! on Broadway.

How to watch Jane Krakowski's Brilliant Minds episode

Jane Krakowski attends SAG-AFTRA Foundation Career Retrospective with Jane Krakowski at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation: Robin Williams Center on June 04, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Krakowski's Brilliant Minds episode — Season 2, Episode 4 ("Lady Liberty") — will air on Monday, October 13, at 10/9c on NBC, and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Adding to an already impressive list of guest stars including Steve Howey and Mandy Patinkin, the second season of Brilliant Minds will also feature Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, Chicago Med alum Molly Bernard, Laura Vandervoort, and Connor Tomlinson.

Don't miss the premiere of Brilliant Minds Season 2 on Monday, September 22, at 10/9c on NBC, and streaming the next day on Peacock.