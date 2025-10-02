Jane Goodall Told Jimmy Fallon What She Hoped Her Legacy Would Be

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The primatologist and conservationist spoke about how she wanted her work to continue on in a 2017 Tonight Show appearance.

Jane Goodall had a powerful mission that she hoped would continue after she was gone, and she shared it with Jimmy Fallon in 2017.

The conservationist and chimpanzee researcher, who died October 1 at the age of 91, visited The Tonight Show a number of times over the years. Her first episode was way back in 1984 when Johnny Carson was behind the desk, but she's done four interviews with Fallon, who's such a fan that he has a portrait of her in his house.

During her 2017 appearance, she was promoting the documentary Jane and the launch of the Jane Goodall Legacy Foundation, which she created to support her conservation work — and uphold her legacy — with the Jane Goodall Institute for years to come.

"The legacy foundation is to build up an endowment so that when I'm gone — and I'm 85, by the way — I want to make absolutely sure that everything I've worked for all my life will be able to carry on," Goodall told Fallon.

Jane Goodall told Jimmy Fallon we need a "message of hope"

"I read somewhere that you're on the road 300 days out of the year?" Fallon asked.

"Yes, even more now," Goodall, who wore a beautiful wrap in a monarch butterfly print to her interview, told the Tonight Show Host. "Because when you get closer to the end, wherever the end is...there's so much wrong with the world today, and there's so much need for a message of hope. Because if we all lose hope, then we may as well give up.

Dr. Jane Goodall during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 6 Episode 137 on April 19, 2019. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

"We know the world's in a mess," she continued. "We know we've harmed the environment, destroying the forest, polluting the atmosphere, polluting the ocean, you know about all that. We must take action now."

Goodall also shared the motto of Roots & Shoots, her youth program: "Together we can, together we will."

Jane Goodall first appeared on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1984

Goodall has been working with chimpanzees since 1960, and founded the Institute in 1977. By 2017, it was established in 34 countries, and Goodall's message about seeing animals the same way we see each other has hardly ever changed.

In her 1984 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, a then-49-year-old Goodall was promoting the 1984 film Among the Wild Chimpanzees. She shared her observations of how closely chimps and humans can relate.

"I think they're much more close to humans, even than the other great apes," she told Carson. "The whole way they look at life, you know? The long childhood, the period of learning, adolescence and all its turbulent problems, tool-using, hunting, sharing of food. All these things make them very, very close to us."

Carson later asked how long she hoped to continue this conservation work.

"If I can get the funding, I hope to continue it indefinitely because we continue to learn new things, not only every year but every day, just like you learn new things about people."