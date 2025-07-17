JaNa Tells Us the Truth Behind Beyond the Villa's Intense Lunch with Liv and Kaylor

JaNa talks to NBC Insider about the heartwarming reason she decided to act as mediator for her "little sisters."

The second episode of Love Island: Beyond the Villa has hit Peacock, and unfortunately, besties Liv Walker and Kaylor Martin are still at odds.

During the series premiere, it was revealed that the two's friendship had been strained for months, with all emotions coming to a head at the rooftop Love Island party. Kaylor confronted Liv about what she perceived to be a series of lies Liv had told her, including a night out with Kendall Washington and Liv's boyfriend that Kaylor wasn't invited to. Instead, she out about it through Snapchat.

The argument ended with Kaylor storming off and Liv in tears and the tension continuing in July 17's episode. Both women continued to vent to various members of the Beyond the Villa crew — including JaNa Craig — because they refused to speak directly. They even avoided each other at Connor Newsum's birthday party, with Kaylor bringing her best friend from Pennsylvania to act as a buffer.

RELATED: Beyond the Villa's Episode Schedule: What Days Does It Come On?

"No, I don't wanna be best friends now with her," Kaylor declared to Kendall.

With the drama only getting worse, JaNa Craig took it upon herself to step in and help them work out their issues. To make it happen, JaNa planned a lunch for the three of them. The catch? Kaylor didn't know Liv was there until she showed up.

JaNa opens up about her hopes for Liv and Kaylor

Kaylor Martin attends Revolve Festival 2025 at Cavallo Ranch on April 12, 2025 in Thermal, California; JaNa Craig arrives at the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada; Olivia Walker attends the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Revolve; Mindy Small/FilmMagic; Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"The only reason why I didn't tell her was... I know she wanted to talk it out with Liv. I just didn't know if it was too soon," she tells NBC Insider. "And not that I was being selfish, but it really takes up a lot of everyone else in the group's time and effort. I saw myself dividing a lot of my time between Liv and Kaylor, out of respect. I would go to lunch with, but then I'd go to church with Kaylor. And there's times where even Liv asked, 'Can I come to church?' And I'm like, 'Yeah, of course, but just letting you know, Kaylor's [gonna be there], and one thing we're not gonna do is get in a fight at church. Not on my watch."

Fortunately, there were no hard feelings on Kaylor's end.

"I told her it was pure, honest intentions. I wasn't trying to sneak attack or anything," JaNa says. "Like, I know where you guys are both coming from, and I know that you guys both wanted to resolve the issues, so I took it upon myself. And if you hate me, I understand, but she ended up thanking me. She's like, 'I understand why you did it. I'm not mad at you. I wish you would've told me, but I'm not tripping, but I get where you're coming from.'"

Kaylor Martin attends the Los Angeles premiere of Sonic The Hedgehog 3 on December 16, 2024 in Hollywood, California; Liv Walker attends the 2025 American Music Awards on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Taylor Hill/Getty Images

JaNa sat back as the two attempted to hash it out and understand each other, with the conversation getting heated once again. Liv revealed that she also felt unsupported by Kaylor, who she said wasn't there for her during a recent disagreement with her boyfriend.

"I also was going through something that night, and I was heartbroken, and you heard about it," Liv said. "And I even texted you and you didn't even text me. I turned to you, and you didn't do anything."

RELATED: Here's Why Rob Isn't on Season 6 Spinoff Love Island: Beyond the Villa

Kaylor went on to confess that she no longer felt like she could trust Liv, with the situation triggering trust issues from her past.

So, where do Liv and Kaylor go from here? We'll have to see if their heated lunch results in forgiveness — on both ends — in Beyond the Villa's third episode, streaming Thursday, July 24 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m.

"I'm just like the big sis when it comes to them, so when I see my two little sisters fighting, I will just do whatever it takes to get them back together 'cause in the end, they're sisters," JaNa says. "They've been through way too much to just throw away such a beautiful relationship."