This story contains spoilers for Destination X Episode 3, "Catching Feelings Changes Everything."

From Love Island to Destination X, Meet Globe-Trotting JaNa Craig: "Little Does Everyone Know..."

All bets are off in Destination X now that host Jeffrey Dean Morgan has added two brand-new players to the game.

No stranger to the world of reality TV, JaNa Craig, 27, was one of two familiar faces to hop on the blacked-out Destination X bus in the third episode. In the City of Love (Paris, France, of course), JaNa and fellow reality star Peter Weber of The Bachelor and Peacock’s The Traitors joined the remaining players for a guessing game with a quarter of a million dollars up for grabs.

In her Season 1, Episode 3 debut, JaNa quickly proved she was there to win.

“So, little does everyone know, I grew up a military brat,” JaNa said in her confessional. “Like, don’t let this little chocolate skin fool you, I’ve literally been all over the world.”

Here’s what to know about Destination X’s latest — and perhaps fiercest — competitor yet.

JaNa Craig's time on Love Island & more

There’s a good chance Destination X fans will recognize JaNa Craig from her lasting impression in Season 6 of Love Island.

JaNa doesn’t shy away from the spotlight, either. On social media, she has amassed millions of followers who get to see inside her adventures with her beau and fellow Love Island castmate Kenny Rodriguez.

Together, JaNa and Kenny, who won as third-place runners-up in the heart-shaped competition, are slated to appear together in a Love Island spinoff, Love Island: Beyond the Villa, as reported by NBC Insider. It was included as part of Peacock’s 2025-2026 lineup of unscripted shows and is scheduled to premiere this summer.

According to her Instagram account, she hails from Kailua, Hawaii, and is currently based in Las Vegas. However, she explained to NBC Insider that she was raised in Okinawa, Japan, and traveled extensively around Asia, including the Philippines and Thailand.

JaNa described herself in the exclusive interview as a day trader in eCommerce and an influencer on social media. She hoped her love of history could help her on Destination X, along with her secret knowledge of monuments and flags.

All about JaNa Craig's Destination X debut

JaNa made a hot-pink appearance in Season 1, Episode 3, as the Destination X players desperately searched for hints about their location in a massive labyrinth somewhere in Europe. She supplied Tai Lowry with a special (and secret) advantage: The ability to save another player from being sent to the Map Room.

Meanwhile, Peter Weber appeared amidst the hedges to grant Shayne Cureton the chance to send a player to the Map Room.

The surprise guest appearances seemed to end there until the episode’s conclusion, when Jeffrey sent one player home, only to bring JaNa and Peter onto the blacked-out Destination X bus for a chance to win.

“On this bus, my goal … I’m supposed to say making memories and friends with others, but we’re all here for the free trip around Europe and $250,000,” JaNa told producers.

But the kicker? After winning her advantage, Tai decided against telling the others about her private meeting with JaNa. So, when JaNa entered the game, Tai had to pretend to be clueless.

“I didn’t think JaNa would be joining the game,” Tai said in her confessional. “I’ve never been more scared in the game than I am right now.”

JaNa Craig's Destination X game strategy

JaNa Craig appears on Love Island USA Season 6 Episode 36. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

JaNa admitted to NBC Insider, “I like the idea of mind games,” and credited her “very, very, very competitive” nature.

“It’s actually very unhealthy, how competitive I am,” she continued.

JaNa said people tended to “underestimate” her, which could prove advantageous in the days ahead.

“I kind of like it when people underestimate me,” JaNa confessed. “They think I’m not the brightest or the fastest, but in reality, I’m gonna make it farther than you expect, and I probably will win this.”

While staying under the radar, JaNa realized it was crucial not to overthink the game. Keeping her cards close to her chest, plus making “specific alliances” and studying the competition’s “non-verbals” were all part of her plan.

“When people think of eliminating a person, they’re not even going to consider JaNa,” she said.

Don't miss the drama as Destination X continues, airing Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock.