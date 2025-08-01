Jamie Foxx Sang "Moist," "Burger" & More Unsexy Words So Sexily for Jimmy Fallon

Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng Rant About Each Other and Discuss Their Hasan Hates Ronny Tour

Watch the Oscar winner prove he can sing pretty much anything in this throwback Tonight Show clip — including words like "ointment" and "gesticulate."

If there's any word that doesn't sound good when Jamie Foxx sings it, he hasn't found it yet.

The Oscar winner and Tin Soldier star has showcased his singing skills on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon multiple times (more on that below), and in a 2014 segment titled "Jamie Foxx Sings Unsexy Words Sexily," he sat at the piano to play an improvised tune by candlelight, full of lyrics that normally would not be lyrics.

Jamie Foxx played piano to sing unsexy words like "moist" to Jimmy Fallon

"Mulch, ointment, legume, stump, gesticulate, damn that word is real long and real unsexy," the multi-talented Foxx crooned. "Crusty, flaky, spongy, clammy, moist, hamburger, that's a nasty burger," he continued.

Foxx riffed so hard on the word "eucalyptus" that he burst into laughter, and got The Roots to help him "bring this sexy unsexiness home" with: "Sandpaper, deodorant, Birkenstocks, loofah." Never before has the word "loofah" been so drawn out, or so steamy. Mission: Accomplished.

Jamie Foxx appears on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 1 Episode 45 on April 25, 2014. Photo: Nathaniel Chadwick/NBC

Foxx had a huge year in 2014, starring in Rio 2, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Horrible Bosses 2, and the film adaptation of the musical Annie, as well as a cameo appearance in A Million Ways to Die in the West as Django from 2012's Django Unchained.

Watch Jamie Foxx sing unsexy words sexily in the video above, and watch The Tonight Show weeknights at 11:35/10:35c, next-day on Peacock.

Jamie Foxx once performed "Who Let the Dogs Out?" as a Broadway musical

Foxx has perfectly nailed any vocal challenge Jimmy Fallon can throw at him over the years. In 2015, he performed "Hakuna Matata" as Mick Jagger in a game of "Wheel of Musical Impressions," followed by the Toys R Us Jingle as John Legend.

In 2017, he played the "Musical Genre Challenge" and performed "Who Let the Dogs Out?" as if it were a showtune in a Broadway musical. He was then tasked with turning "B---h Better Have My Money" into an opera, complete with dramatic dabs. Watch that here.

As if all that weren't enough, Foxx also showed off his beatboxing abilities by laying down a beat for The Roots' Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter's freestyle rap and revealed that he got former Secretary of State Colin Powell up on stage in the Hamptons and taught him to dance.

Since it's been more than a decade since Foxx transformed ugly words into attractive ones, perhaps it's time for another go. Might we suggest adding "FYP," "Skibidi Toilet," "rizz," and "delulu" to the list?