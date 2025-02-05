SNL's James Austin Johnson Reviewed Seth Meyers' Backstage Snacks and Now We're Hungry

The master impersonator is creating the content we crave: A rundown of all the treats he ate at Late Night.

It's been a week, and James Austin Johnson is still thinking about his latest visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers — specifically, the snacks he devoured backstage.

In a video posted to his Instagram, the Saturday Night Live Season 50 cast member filmed himself walking around New York as he recapped his hilarious January 30 appearance on Late Night. Johnson thrilled Seth Meyers and his audience with new impressions of Kamala Harris, Paul Giamatti, Sam Elliott, Harrison Ford, and Jerry Seinfeld — but his new video is more focused on how Late Night spoils its guests with delicious refreshments.

"It is my favorite thing in the entire world to be a late night talk show guest. At Late Night with Seth Meyers, they really take care of people backstage. I am just blown away by the snacks backstage," Johnson said in his Instagram video from February 4, which spliced in clips from the green room that showcased off the tasty spread of treats laid out for him.

"Started off with just at little splash of Heaven's Door whiskey, just to kind of settle things and get to a place of peace before things really got busted wide open," he continued, citing Bob Dylan's liquor brand (Johnson discussed his fervent Dylan fandom during his interview with Meyers).

"Levain cookies! I love the chocolate chip and walnut. These cookies at Levain are barely cookies. They're more biscuit cakes, freakish mutant, aggressively confident," Johnson opined. "Whatever the hell they are. I'm embarrassed at how quickly I inhaled these things, but I had work to do."

James Austin Johnson is "still thinking about" the soft pretzels at Late Night with Seth Meyers

"They had two huge soft pretzels, multiple mustards, by Breads Bakery," he said. "I texted my wife, 'These pretzels are fantastic,' she responded, 'Yeah, you've eaten them every time you've gone there.'" In the caption for his video review, Johnson wrote how he was "still thinking about" the soft pretzels days later.

"A word about the mustards: There was a smoked mustard, spicy mustard, sweet mustard. Of course a plain mustard," regaled Johnson. "I would say the winner was the smoked mustard. It's why we've liquified it. People want to infuse smoke all over the place. Maybe it's the barbecue in me, maybe its the cowboy in me, the Tennessee in me."

Johnson is really out here creating the content we crave — and suddenly we're hungry for some soft pretzels with mustard. We can only imagine what the snack spread will be like backstage at SNL50: The Anniversary Special, hopefully Johnson reports back from there too.