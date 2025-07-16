Why 30 Rock's Jack McBrayer Packs Seth Meyers' Cool Wedding Favor When He Travels

Tony Hawk on Not Getting Recognized in Public and Skateboarding Becoming an Olympic Sport

When Jack McBrayer visited his longtime friend Seth Meyers for a July 14 Late Night interview, the 30 Rock alum discussed officiating the October 2024 wedding of Seth Meyers' brother, Josh Meyers. McBrayer's recounting prompted Seth Meyers to share that McBrayer was a guest at his own wedding back in 2013. And as McBrayer told Meyers, he's gotten a lot of use out of Seth and his wife Alexi Ashe's wedding favor 12 years later.

"I did not realize that you were one of the few people who has a surviving wedding favor from a wedding that is now over a decade old," Meyers said.

"Correct!" McBrayer said. "And guess what: It was the best wedding gift to guests ever, because it was a little canvas tote with your beautiful faces on it."

McBrayer pulled out the aforementioned bag, illustrated with the faces of the Late Night Host and Alexi Ashe. As Meyers pointed out, the tote is "a little faded now."

"A comic book artist named Kevin Maguire drew the picture, and we put it on totes," Meyers explained. "I think most people probably just left it at the wedding."

"OK, let me tell you this: you take the canvas tote," McBrayer declared. And he had a hilarious explanation for why he takes it everywhere to this day.

Jack McBrayer has a smart travel tip for repurposing an old tote bag

"This thing travels with me! I'm essentially on a travel show," McBrayer, who hosts the show Zillow Gone Wild, told Meyers. "This thing comes with me to every city I go, and I'll tell you why. Every single person in this room today has stepped in dog pee!"

"So when you're packing, you want to put them shoes in a canvas tote," he explained.

The audience laughed and clapped, but Meyers was neither laughing nor clapping as McBrayer bowed and said, "Namaste. You're welcome."

Jack McBrayer during an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers Season 12, Episode 111 on July 14, 2025. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

"We made it very clear it was not for that," Meyers said, accusing McBrayer of doing "shoe marketing" after he'd already shared a photo of a shoe-shaped house that appeared on his show.

McBrayer may not be an immortal acolyte of an entity named Jacob like his 30 Rock character, Kenneth Parcell, but he does have a power, as Meyers confirmed during the interview. McBrayer says he's very popular with kids, and his charm is being "mean to them."

"Every time my son walked over to you, you went, 'You again?'" Meyers pointed out.

"On paper, this sounds horrible," McBrayer admitted. "But they know I'm just playing, and what I love is that they play back."

"I think that they love that there's this person that they feel very safe around, who's just so s----y to them," said Meyers. "You literally are like, 'Oh, my god, is your story not over?'"

Meyers quoted friend Ike Barinholtz, who described McBrayer as a "cartoon character," before rattling off more of McBrayer's strange skills.

"You can find a four leaf clover. This is not a joke! The entirety of the 25-plus years I've known you, I've never been out with you where you haven't found one," Meyers said. "Also, just, like, butterflies land on you and stay on you for, like, the whole day."

"OK, I know what you're thinking," admitted McBrayer. "Is he a person? I am, I am. I'm just lucky." That's what Kenneth would say!

