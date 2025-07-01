Is There a New America's Got Talent Tonight? (July 1, 2025)

Auditions for Season 20 of America's Got Talent are in full swing, and the competition has arguably never been better. There have been death-defying stunts, some jaw-dropping vocalists, heart-wrenching stories, and kids whose skills will surely impress.

Just as exciting as the spectacles onstage is the chemistry behind the Judges' table. Despite having never worked on a season together before, Sofía Vergara and Mel B. are getting along super well, and the former Spice Girl is even making nice with frenemy Simon Cowell, while Howie Mandel sticks up for the comedians who audition. Host Terry Crews keeps everything moving, and with two Golden Buzzers of his own this year, he's fully part of the fun.

Speaking of America, though, is Independence Day messing with the schedule? It's a holiday week, and here's what you need to know about whether or not a new episode of America's Got Talent is airing in its usual time slot.

Is a new episode of AGT coming on tonight?

Nope, it's a rerun. While NBC will air America's Got Talent at its usual time — 8/7c — it will not be never-before-seen Auditions, but a repeat of the first episode of Season 20. A great chance to catch up on or relive all the fun!

The show's regular schedule will resume next Tuesday, July 8 at 8/7c with the sixth round of Auditions.

In case you missed it, AGT 20 got off to a less-than-auspicious start with a former New York City subway conductor whose "talent" was eating large amounts of condiments. But things quickly turned around with dance teams, magicians, light shows, rappers and more!

"The fact that it's been going for 20 years and they're still producing talent that is like out of this world. Some of it's really crazy and silly, and some of it is spectacular that I've never seen before. It's just one of those shows that you just think, 'Really, another year?' And then bam, yes, and it's the 20th anniversary, which is even more insane," Mel B. told NBC Insider ahead of the premiere.

The returning Judge is as excited as anyone else in the audience, whether in the auditorium or watching on Peacock. "I always like to look at it in the moment. I'm like the person sitting on their couch going, 'What about this and what about that?" So I'm that person. I never like to know what Act is going on next. I like to know nothing about them, just like the viewer at home. And I've got the best seat in the house, and I'm very thankful for that."