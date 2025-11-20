Wicked: For Good has officially flown into theaters, and it's making fans quite emotional. After a year of waiting, we finally get to see the next chapter in Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda's (Ariana Grande) stories. As you know by now, the first Wicked movie, released in 2024, was modeled after Act I of the hit Broadway musical on which this film franchise is based. It ends with Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, taking a stand against the fraudulent Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum), a.k.a the brains behind the city's anti-animals agenda. She flies off into the western sky, literally defying gravity, determined to bring justice to all the creatures in Oz who are losing their voices.

Glinda, meanwhile, stays behind in Oz and becomes the public face of the city, putting herself in direct opposition to Elphaba. The consequences of their choices are explored in full in Wicked: For Good, the second movie based on Act II of the musical.

The film is 2 hours and 17 minutes long, and according to director Jon M. Chu, it centers on Elphaba and Glinda's "adult selves looking back at their childhood dreams, that are now shattered in front of them" (per People).

"When you look back, I think people will see only both movies as one, not just the first movie and the second movie. I'm excited to complete the story for people," he added.

But when, specifically, is the movie complete? Is it when the credits start rolling — or is there something after the credits fans should pay attention to?

Is there a post-credits scene in Wicked: For Good? No, there is not a post-credits scene in Wicked: For Good. Once the credits start rolling, the movie is finished, and hopefully by then you've been changed — for good. There also is not a post-credits scene in the first Wicked film.

If you're wondering why Wicked is split into two movies, producer Marc Platt gave some insight on Universal's Seen on the Screen podcast.

"The two movies, Wicked and Wicked: For Good, actually have very different character journeys, and thus character structure, to them," Platt said. "The first film...is Elphaba's journey, going from a girl who feels wounded and hurt and wants to be loved to someone who comes into her own power and then knows and understands that she needs to speak truth to power, and thus decides to defy gravity...to let the world call her wicked, because she can't live until she tells the truth that the Wizard is a fraud. She changes in the course of that film. In the second part of Wicked, she pretty much remains that character."

He added, "Glinda remains pretty much Glinda in the first film. She befriends Elphaba, that's very genuine, but at the end, she makes a choice to remain Glinda and do what Glinda would have done at the beginning of the film, which is stay with the Wizard and buy into the popularity and the fun and the beauty of the Emerald City. In the second part of Wicked, Glinda is the character who actually takes the longest emotional journey and changes in the course of the story...So once we understood that there's actually two different journeys, it felt like it actually wants to be two films, and that's where it got clinched for us."