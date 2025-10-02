Is There a New Love Island Games Episode Tonight? (October 2)

Love Island Games didn't drop a new episode on Wednesday, October 1, sending faithful fans into a frenzy — but is there a new episode tonight?

Keep reading for the answer.

When does the next Love Island Games episode come out?

The show's schedule follows the cheeky "Every day but hump day" mantra, which means: Yes, a brand-new episode of Love Island Games Season 2 drops tonight, October 2, 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET — only on Peacock!

So sit back, relax, and enjoy the next six days of uninterrupted Love Island Games action.

Wednesdays are the only day of the week that viewers won't get their fill of their favorite Islanders competing for their share of $250,000 in the most gorgeous locale imaginable — call it a palate cleanser after indulging in so many new episodes during the week.

RELATED: The Differences Between Love Island and Love Island Games, Explained

Love Island Games airs new episodes every Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday — and on Saturdays, Love Island: Aftersun is there to recap all of the week's drama in Fiji.

Garbi Denteh, Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr, Kendall Washington, Casey O’Gorman, and Josh Goldstein appear on Love Island Games Season 2 Episode 14. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

When is the Love Island Games finale?

The final episode of Love Island Games airs this coming Sunday, October 5, wrapping up three weeks of high stakes competition.

Are dumped Islanders Kay Kay and Chris still together?

Speaking of drama, after coming out of the gates of Season 2 strong and quickly becoming the Villa's resident Power Couple, Islanders Kay Kay Gray and Chris Seeley were sent packing in Episode 8, ending their second tour in Fiji — and officially eliminating them from the competition.

However, fans of the adorable couple will be happy to know that Kay Kay and Chris intend to make their relationship work in real life. In a September 26 interview with Us Weekly, they explained their intentions for their still-blossoming relationship.

"We're just doing things at our own pace that is comfortable for us," Kay Kay said. "There's no labels or pressure yet. We're just taking it as it comes and still getting to know each other. We literally just met two weeks ago. Realistically, there's a lot I need to learn about him and there's a lot he needs to learn about me, and we're just having fun with it right now."

RELATED: Who Got Dumped on Love Island Games 2 Last Night? (UPDATES)

Kay Kay Gray and Christopher Seeley appear on Love Island Games Season 2 Episode 1. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Although the two are "having fun with it" now, the physical distance between them may prove to be an issue — but it's still something that Chris is determined to work through.

"We are just going with the flow and taking it day by day," he revealed. "There's a lot we gotta learn and then a lot we gotta figure out. She's in Dallas and I'm in L.A. right now. So we gotta figure out what that looks like. And going forward, we are seeing if we even want to continue that — which I'm sure we both do as of right now. It's looking good. But like she said, no labels and no pressure. Just simply still getting to know each other how we were with no Villa and no games."