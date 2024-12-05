Is There a New Episode of Found on Tonight? (Thursday, December 5, 2024)

Season 2 of the hit missing persons drama is currently on hiatus until Thursday, January 16.

NBC's hit kidnapping drama Found aired its midseason finale, "Missing While Haunted," late last month — wrapping with Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton) returning to the abandoned building of her old high school, a place that holds bitter memories for her.

After all, it was there she first met the man who would eventually hold her captive for over a year: English teacher Hugh Evans, aka Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar). Gabi courageously ventures into the place alone, but not without some protection offered up by a pair of brass knuckles gifted to her by Lacey's mother a little over two decades prior. As she steps inside the locker-lined hallways, the old PA speaker crackles into life and Sir welcomes her back.

Where is this twisted high school reunion leading? We'll have to wait to find out.

Is NBC's Found new tonight, December 5, 2024? No, NBC will not be airing a new episode of Found tonight. The show's second season is currently on hiatus until Thursday, January 16 at 10 p.m. ET. Click here for everything you need to know about the Season 2 return.

"We’re going to definitely get to see another Sir and Gabi encounter, and the brass knuckles will be in hand. That, I can tell you," Hampton, who is also a producer on the NBC series, teased during an interview with Deadline. "You’re going to see Sir bring up some things about other characters that Gabi wasn’t aware of, maybe even the ones that you think are all on the good moral compass, i.e. Trent, and that will be a shocker. We’re going to then be able to see Sir getting what’s coming for him, that’s what I can say about that. It will come to a head. Then you’re gonna get to see us dig into Margaret a little bit more, and Jamie. That, I think, everybody has been waiting for. There’s a lot, a lot ahead."

What is the premise of NBC's Found?

Created and showrun by Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Found centers around a crisis management outfit founded by former kidnap victim, Gabi Mosely. Dubbed Mosely & Associates, the Washington, D.C.-based firm specializes in tracking down overlooked individuals who have gone missing. The devoted experts at M&A, all of whom grapple with deep-rooted psychological trauma related to kidnap and/or hostage situations, specialize in finding people who often fall through the cracks of the system.

Kelli Williams (Margaret Reed), Brett Dalton (Detective Mark Trent), Gabrielle Walsh (Lacey Quinn, aka Bella), Arlen Escarpeta (Zeke Wallace), and Karan Oberoi (Dhan Rana) round out the main cast.

In addition to creating the project, Carroll also serves an an executive producer on the series alongside Sonay Hoffman, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, and Lindsay Dunn.

How to watch Found Seasons 1-2 right now?

The first eight episodes of Found Season 2 are now streaming exclusively on Peacock, with 14 episodes still remaining.

The complete first season of Found — comprised of 13 episodes — is also available on NBCUniversal's streaming platform, which offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($7.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!