Is There a New Episode of Found Tonight? (Thursday, December 12, 2024)

Season 2 of the hit missing persons drama is currently on hiatus until Thursday, January 16.

For several weeks now, fans of Found have held their breath in collective anticipation for the continuation of Season 2. The hit NBC series left off on a cliffhanger, with Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton) heading back to her old high school to confront Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar). Where is this twisted reunion leading? We'll have to wait to find out.

Is NBC's Found new tonight, December 12, 2024? No, NBC will not be airing a new episode of Found tonight. The show's second season is currently on hiatus until Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET. Click here for everything you need to know about the Season 2 return.

"We’re going to definitely get to see another Sir and Gabi encounter, and the brass knuckles will be in hand. That, I can tell you," Hampton, who is also a producer on the NBC series, teased during an interview with Deadline. "You’re going to see Sir bring up some things about other characters that Gabi wasn’t aware of, maybe even the ones that you think are all on the good moral compass, i.e. Trent, and that will be a shocker. We’re going to then be able to see Sir getting what’s coming for him, that’s what I can say about that. It will come to a head. Then you’re gonna get to see us dig into Margaret a little bit more, and Jamie. That, I think, everybody has been waiting for. There’s a lot, a lot ahead."

What is the premise of NBC's Found?

Lacey (Gabrielle Walsh), Detective Mark Trent (Brett Dalton), and Gabi (Shanola Hampton) appear on Found Season 2 Episode 8 "Missing While Haunted". Photo: Matt Miller/NBC

Created and showrun by Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Found centers around a crisis management outfit founded by former kidnap victim, Gabi Mosely. Dubbed Mosely & Associates, the Washington, D.C.-based firm specializes in tracking down overlooked individuals who have gone missing. The devoted experts at M&A, all of whom grapple with deep-rooted psychological trauma related to kidnap and/or hostage situations, specialize in finding people who often fall through the cracks of the system.

Kelli Williams (Margaret Reed), Brett Dalton (Detective Mark Trent), Gabrielle Walsh (Lacey Quinn, aka Bella), Arlen Escarpeta (Zeke Wallace), and Karan Oberoi (Dhan Rana) round out the main cast.

In addition to creating the project, Carroll also serves an an executive producer on the series alongside Sonay Hoffman, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, and Lindsay Dunn.

How can you watch Found Seasons 1 and 2 right now? The first eight episodes of Found Season 2 are now streaming exclusively on Peacock, along with the complete first season.

NBCUniversal's streaming platform offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($7.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!