Dateline has brought a series of riveting cases this year, but will there be a new mystery to unravel this week?

Is There a New Dateline on Tonight? (May 24, 2024)

Fans love Dateline for the compelling mysteries it presents, complete with unlikely suspects, sudden twists and turns, in-depth interviews and never-before-seen details.

How to Watch

The true crime newsmagazine has been a staple for many for more than three decades and is now in its 32nd season, after hundreds of chilling tales of murder and an unrelenting quest for justice.

But will there be a new episode this week?

Is Dateline new on Friday, May 24, 2024? Unfortunately, Dateline fans won’t get a fresh true-crime fix this week. There is no new episode on Friday, May 24, 2024.

When will Dateline return? Viewers won’t have to wait long before they can delve into a new mystery. Dateline will return with an all-new episode on Friday, May 31, 2024.

How can I watch old episodes of Dateline? Until new installments air, fans can catch up on past episodes of Dateline by selecting one from the large backlog available now to stream on Peacock.

Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison, Lester Holt, Andrea Canning and Dennis Murphy for Dateline. Photo: Patrick Randak/NBC

Season 32 of the newsmagazine has already brought an in-depth look at some of the most disturbing crimes. The "Sound and Fury" episode focuses on a 30-year-old mom who was found brutally murdered in her Atlanta home with her children in the residence. Tiffany Jackson Pugh was the wife of a popular Atlanta DJ, known by many in the vibrant hip-hop scene. Her death had some eerie similarities to the killing of another DJ, who was gunned down in front of his home just 10 months earlier, leaving many to wonder whether someone was targeting the influential music scene.

It would take decades, genetic genealogy and plenty of “old-fashioned detective work” to solve the savage killings of two Canadian women, Erin Gilmour and Susan Tice, who are featured in Dateline's "Evil Walked Through the Door." Forty years after the brutal crimes, the surprising suspect in the case would offer a jaw-dropping confession that finally brought the victims’ loved ones a measure of justice in the haunting case.

Joy Hibbs. Photo: Dateline/NBC

And a son’s unrelenting pursuit of his mother’s killer was explored in the "Justice for Joy" episode. Joy Hibbs was found dead in her burning home in 1991 — but investigators would learn that she was killed before the fire was ever set. Her son David, who was just a boy at the time of the murder, remembers returning home to find “flames” when he opened the back door of his Pennsylvania home. After decades without any answers and David’s continued efforts to find justice for his mom, the revelation of a “shocking secret” would help investigators solve the difficult case.

These cases and others are all available to stream now on Peacock.

How can I watch new episodes of Dateline? To catch new episodes of Dateline, tune in Fridays at 9/8c p.m. on NBC or watch them the next day when they become available to stream on Peacock.



And for even more Dateline, sign up for the show's official newsletter and check out its podcast.