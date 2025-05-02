Dateline's Blayne Alexander reports on the murder of a North Dakota college student on Friday's all-new episode.

Is There A New Dateline on Tonight? (May 2, 2025)

Dateline team of correspondents have traveled all over the country throughout Season 33 of NBC’s longest-running series. While Keith Morrison conducted interviews in Los Angeles for the latest on the Menendez brothers case, Andrea Canning sat down with Karen Read in Massachusetts to talk about her ongoing trial that continues to garner nationwide attention.

This week, Dateline’s Blayne Alexander reports on a disturbing murder case out of North Dakota. Below is everything you need to know to watch Dateline’s all-new episode on NBC.

Is there a new Dateline on tonight, May 2, 2025? Yes! A new episode of Dateline airs on Friday, May 2, at 9/8c on NBC. Reported by Blayne Alexander, Friday night’s episode investigates the 2007 murder of Anita Knutson, a college student in North Dakota who was found dead in her off-campus apartment. “Beloved 18-year-old college student Anita Knutson is found stabbed to death in her apartment. The case takes nearly eighteen years and the undying commitment of friends, family, and investigators to reach resolution,” reads the synopsis for Dateline’s new episode, “Murder in Minot.” For the episode, Alexander sits down with Knutson’s relatives and friends, as well as local law enforcement for exclusive interviews.

This week, Dateline will also air an episode on Saturday, May 3 at 9/8c on NBC. (In other time zones, Dateline's Saturday night episode will air at 1:30a MTN and 1:32a PT.)

In "The Ultimate Betrayal," Dateline's Andrea Canning reports on the murder of Tahereh Ghassemi. "After Tahereh Ghassemi disappears from the Louisiana home she shares with her adult son, detectives discover that she’d recently come into a great deal of money. The investigation reveals an astonishing plot with international implications," the episode synopsis reads.

Josh Mankiewicz, Blayne Alexander, Lester Holt, Keith Morrison, Dennis Murphy and Andrea Canning for Dateline. Photo: NBC

How can I watch Dateline? You can watch new episodes of Dateline on Friday nights at 9/8c on NBC. New episodes are also available to stream the day after they air on Peacock.

How can I watch past episodes of Dateline? You can find a massive collection of old Dateline episodes on Peacock. Currently, you can stream past Dateline episodes from Seasons 18 to 32, in addition to every previously aired episode from Season 33. Like Dateline’s most recent episode that aired on April 25, “The Devil’s in the Details.” Last week’s episode reported on the 2019 death of Michael Cochran. “West Virginia pharmacist Natalie Cochran is left widowed after her 38-year-old husband Michael suddenly dies,” the episode’s synopsis reads. “Their closeknit neighborhood rallies around Natalie and her two young children until troubling details emerge regarding the couple’s new business venture.” Andrea Canning told NBC Insider the “most surprising moment” of reporting this case was “how the villain in this story could betray the trust of so many people in such an egregious way.”

Michael and Natalie Cochran. Photo: NBC

