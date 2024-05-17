Peso Pluma on His Accidental Haircut Going Viral and Winning His First Grammy (Extended)

Dateline is can't-miss television for devoted true crime fans everywhere, but will there be a new mystery to crack this week?

Is There a New Dateline on Tonight? (May 17, 2024)

In the mood for another real-life mystery?

How to Watch Watch Dateline on NBC and Peacock.

Dateline NBC is beloved for its twisty cases, pulse-pounding drama and unmasking of killers hiding in plain sight, earning the newsmagazine can’t-miss status for many devoted fans.

But will there be a new puzzle to unravel this week?

Is Dateline new tonight, Friday, May 17, 2024? Unfortunately, the answer is no. There will be not be a new Dateline on Friday, May 17 or the following week, Friday, May 24, 2024.

When will Dateline return with new episodes? True crime fans will have to wait until Friday, May 31, 2024, when Dateline returns on NBC with an all new spine-chilling case.

Now in its 32nd season, Dateline has featured complex cases with unexpected twists and turns, riveting interviews and cold-blooded killers intent on getting away with their crimes.

In the “Sound and Fury" episode that debuted earlier this May, a popular Atlanta DJ’s wife was found brutally murdered in her bed, leaving her two children alone in the house. Tiffany Jackson Pugh’s death sent shockwaves through the popular Atlanta music scene, in part because of the eerie similarities the murder had to the death of a DJ gunned down in front of his home just 10 months earlier. Detectives began to wonder whether someone was targeting the city’s influential hip hop DJs or if Pugh’s death was an isolated incident.

Tiffany Jackson Pugh. Photo: Dateline/NBC

Across the country, detectives pieced together the complicated case of another mother found dead in her home in the middle of the night. Susann Sills, the wife of a prominent California doctor, was found dead at the bottom of the stairs in Dateline's "If These Walls Could Talk" episode. Investigators soon began to suspect that her death was no tragic accident after her husband’s story about what happened that night began to fall apart.

And John Smith seemed like your average “nice” guy, but when his wife Betty “Fran” Gladden-Smith mysteriously disappeared from New Jersey, her family would uncover a series of “dark secrets,” including another missing wife, as seen in the "Chameleon" episode. Desperate to bring Smith to justice before he harmed anyone else, Fran’s family went on a decades-long quest and did their own sleuthing to reveal Smith’s troubling past.

Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison, Lester Holt, Andrea Canning and Dennis Murphy for Dateline. Photo: Patrick Randak/NBC

To watch these stories or other Dateline episodes, check out the impressive backlog of past episodes available to stream now on Peacock.

Fans can catch new episodes of Dateline on Fridays at 9/8c p.m. on NBC or streaming the next day on Peacock.

