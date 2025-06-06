Dateline's Keith Morrison speaks with the killer involved in a shocking murder case from 1997.

Is There A New Dateline on Tonight? (June 6, 2025)

Dateline is revisiting a shocking murder case from the late '90s that correspondent Keith Morrison said revealed one of the "most extraordinary stories" he's ever heard.

How to Watch Watch Dateline on NBC and Peacock.

Back in 2023, Dateline reported on the crime that occurred nearly two decades ago in Lancaster, California. In a preview, Morrison says Dateline's investigation not only uncovered "the banal underpinnings we didn't know before" about the case, but "one of the most extraordinary stories about it that I have ever heard."

RELATED: Meet the Dateline Hosts, Anchors, and Cast

Read on for all the details you need to watch Friday night's episode of Dateline on NBC.

Is there a new Dateline on tonight, June 6, 2025? No, Dateline is not new tonight, but a two-hour episode will still be airing on Friday. On June 6, "Killing Time" — an episode from Dateline Season 31 — airs at 9/8c on NBC. Reported by Keith Morrison, the episode investigates the 1997 murder of 21-year-old electrician Ricky Cowles Jr. "High school student Amy Preasmyer and her friends place a frantic call to 911 after discovering Amy’s boyfriend Ricky Cowles Jr. lying in a pool of blood in his apartment. Police make an arrest months later, but the family is convinced there is more to the story. Ricky’s killer speaks out about what really happened on that August night in 1997," the episode's official logline reads. During the episode, Morrison speaks with Billy Hoffman, who confessed to killing Cowles in a letter to the victim's family. Hoffman was convicted of the crime and released from prison in 2020. The episode also features interviews with Cowles' parents, Debbie and Rick, as well as Larry and Georgia Preasmyer, retired Los Angeles Sheriff's Detective Larry Brandenburg, and more.

RELATED: Former Student Reveals “Peculiar” Text from Bryan Kohberger, Accused University of Idaho Killer

How can I watch Dateline? This week’s episode of Dateline — “Killing Time” (Season 31, Episode 30) — airs on Friday, June 6, at 9/8c on NBC.

RELATED: Young Tennessee Woman "Mysteriously Vanishes," Out-of-Character Racy Photo Posted: "Something's Wrong"

Josh Mankiewicz, Blayne Alexander, Lester Holt, Keith Morrison, Dennis Murphy and Andrea Canning for Dateline. Photo: NBC