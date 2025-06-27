Tom Llamas to begin new era as NBC Nightly News anchor

Is There A New Dateline on Tonight? (June 27, 2025)

From sitting down for exclusive interviews with Lori Vallow Daybell directly from prison to reporting on new developments in the Bryan Kohberger trial, Dateline has been taking a deep dive into the biggest true crime stories that have dominated headlines across the country. And this weekend on NBC, Dateline's team of correspondents will be revisiting two shocking murder cases out of the Midwest.



Read on for everything you need to know to watch Dateline tonight on NBC.

Is there a new Dateline on tonight, June 27, 2025? No, a new episode of Dateline is not airing tonight, June 27. On Friday night, Dateline will be airing a past episode from Season 31, "Secrets of the Snake Farm," reported by Andrea Canning. The Season 31 episode investigates the 2017 murder of Ben Renick, a devoted father, snake breeder, and well-respected figure in the reptile world. "Featuring an interview with the lead investigator, Dateline reports on the murder of world-renowned snake breeder Ben Renick, found shot to death in a facility teeming with thousands of snakes," the episode's synopsis reads. Throughout the episode, Canning sits down with Renick's family members, first responders, Corporal Devin Foust, and more.

Josh Mankiewicz, Blayne Alexander, Lester Holt, Keith Morrison, Dennis Murphy and Andrea Canning for Dateline. Photo: NBC

How can I watch Dateline? This week’s episode of Dateline — “Secrets of the Snake Farm" (Season 31, Episode 23) — airs on Friday, June 27, at 9/8c on NBC.

You can also watch an episode of Dateline on Saturday night this week. On June 28, Dateline will be airing an episode from Season 28 — "Before Daylight" — at 9/8c on NBC.

Reported by Keith Morrison, the episode investigates 2004 murder of University of Missouri student Jesse Valencia.

"When college student Jesse Valencia is found murdered in a residential neighborhood, investigators are left without any answers in sight. But as police search for the truth, they are stunned to learn that one of their own might be involved," the episode's official logline reads.

How can I watch past episodes of Dateline? You can stream an extensive collection of old Dateline episodes on Peacock right now.

You can stream an extensive collection of old Dateline episodes on Peacock right now.