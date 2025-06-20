NBC Insider Exclusive

Is There A New Dateline on Tonight? (June 20, 2025)

You can still get your Dateline fix this weekend on NBC. 

By Kaitlin Kimont
When Dateline airs this weekend on NBC, longtime correspondent Keith Morrison and his famous voice will be breaking down all of the facts of the case. 

Morrison, who's been a Dateline correspondent since 1995, has one of the most recognizable voices on television. So much so that Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader often impersonated the journalist in sketches. “To see yourself parodied on national television is a bracing experience, but it’s a tremendous compliment,” Morrison said in an interview with NBCU Academy, adding that his mother taught him "the importance of lyricism and cadence in telling stories."

So what will Morrison be reporting on this week on Dateline? The broadcast schedule is a bit different this week, so read on for everything you need to know to watch this weekend's episode on NBC and Peacock. 

Is there a new Dateline on tonight, June 20, 2025?

No, Dateline is not airing a new episode tonight.

On Friday night, NBC will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Jaws with a three-hour broadcast of the Steven Spielberg film. Watch the original 1975 Jaws movie at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, June 20 on NBC. All four Jaws movies are also available to stream on Peacock

The correspondents for Dateline on NBC

Josh Mankiewicz, Blayne Alexander, Lester Holt, Keith Morrison, Dennis Murphy and Andrea Canning for Dateline.

 Photo: NBC

How can I watch Dateline

This week, you can watch a two-hour episode of Dateline on Saturday, June 21, at 9/8c on NBC

Dateline will be airing "After the Storm," an episode from Season 25 reported by Keith Morrison. The episode investigates the 2001 murder of Diane Holik. 

"When a beautiful woman is strangled to death in her large upscale Austin, Texas home, police look at the men in the victim’s life, while also considering that a stranger may have killed her. Careful detective work, along with the help of many women who also encountered the mystery man, solves the case," the episode's official logline reads.  

During the episode, which first aired in 2016, Morrison speaks with Holik’s friends as well as detectives involved in the case. 

How can I watch past episodes of Dateline

You can watch hundreds of old Dateline episodes on Peacock right now. 

For even more Dateline, be sure to sign up for the show’s official newsletter and listen to the Dateline NBC podcast, featuring in-depth conversations with the team of correspondents. 

