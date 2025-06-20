You can still get your Dateline fix this weekend on NBC.

When Dateline airs this weekend on NBC, longtime correspondent Keith Morrison and his famous voice will be breaking down all of the facts of the case.

How to Watch Watch Dateline on NBC and Peacock.

Morrison, who's been a Dateline correspondent since 1995, has one of the most recognizable voices on television. So much so that Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader often impersonated the journalist in sketches. “To see yourself parodied on national television is a bracing experience, but it’s a tremendous compliment,” Morrison said in an interview with NBCU Academy, adding that his mother taught him "the importance of lyricism and cadence in telling stories."

RELATED: Meet the Dateline Hosts, Anchors, and Cast

So what will Morrison be reporting on this week on Dateline? The broadcast schedule is a bit different this week, so read on for everything you need to know to watch this weekend's episode on NBC and Peacock.

Is there a new Dateline on tonight, June 20, 2025? No, Dateline is not airing a new episode tonight. On Friday night, NBC will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Jaws with a three-hour broadcast of the Steven Spielberg film. Watch the original 1975 Jaws movie at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, June 20 on NBC. All four Jaws movies are also available to stream on Peacock.

Josh Mankiewicz, Blayne Alexander, Lester Holt, Keith Morrison, Dennis Murphy and Andrea Canning for Dateline. Photo: NBC

RELATED: North Dakota College Student, 18, Found Stabbed To Death in Her Bed: "Final Chapter No One Saw Coming"

How can I watch Dateline? This week, you can watch a two-hour episode of Dateline on Saturday, June 21, at 9/8c on NBC. Dateline will be airing "After the Storm," an episode from Season 25 reported by Keith Morrison. The episode investigates the 2001 murder of Diane Holik. "When a beautiful woman is strangled to death in her large upscale Austin, Texas home, police look at the men in the victim’s life, while also considering that a stranger may have killed her. Careful detective work, along with the help of many women who also encountered the mystery man, solves the case," the episode's official logline reads. During the episode, which first aired in 2016, Morrison speaks with Holik’s friends as well as detectives involved in the case.

RELATED: Young Tennessee Woman "Mysteriously Vanishes," Out-of-Character Racy Photo Posted: "Something's Wrong"