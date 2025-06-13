From ongoing trials that have gained nationwide attention to cold cases that have been full of unexpected twists, Dateline tackles them all.

On Friday night, Dateline is revisiting a missing person's case that began over two decades ago and led law enforcement to uncover "dark family secrets" through years of investigations. "This story ranks up there with some of the worst stories you've heard," correspondent Andrea Canning tells a detective in a preview.

Below is everything you need to know to watch Friday night's episode of Dateline on NBC.

Is there a new Dateline on tonight, June 13, 2025? No, Dateline is not new tonight, but you can still watch an episode on June 13, 2025 on NBC. On Friday night, Dateline will be airing a two-hour episode from Season 32 — “The Day Alissa Disappeared” — about the disappearance of Alissa Turney, an Arizona teen who went missing in 2001.



"When 17-year-old Alissa Turney is reported missing in Phoenix, it takes years before detectives treat her case as a homicide. A new investigation unearths dark family secrets, leading to a dramatic courtroom drama and an outcome no one saw coming," the episode's logline reads.



Reported by Dateline correspondent Andrea Canning, the episode features interviews with Alissa’s family, including her brother and stepfather, as well as detectives and more.

How can I watch Dateline? This week’s episode of Dateline — “The Day Alissa Disappeared” (Season 32, Episode 17) — airs on Friday, June 13, at 9/8c on NBC.

You can also catch an episode of Dateline on Saturday night this week. On June 14 at 10/9c, NBC will be airing "Evil Is Watching." Reported by Keith Morrison, the episode is from Dateline Season 27 and investigates the 1986 murders of two young girls in Tacoma, Washington.

"Two young girls, Michella Welch and Jenni Bastian, are snatched in broad daylight while riding their bikes. The cases go unsolved for decades, until a new detective with a local connection to the story tries to solve the mystery that haunted her childhood," the logline for Saturday night's Dateline episode reads.

How can I watch past episodes of Dateline? Peacock has a large library of past Dateline episodes available to stream right now. You can also stream every previously aired from Dateline Season 33, including "The Terrible Night on King Road," which reported on the trial of Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022.

To get the latest updates on all things Dateline while you wait for new episodes to air, be sure to sign up for the show’s official newsletter and listen to the Dateline NBC podcast.