Is There A New Dateline on Tonight? (July 4, 2025)
Here's what to expect this 4th of July on NBC.
Light up a sparkler and throw some hotdogs on the grill because 4th of July weekend is here — and there's still an episode of Dateline to look forward to on NBC.
This Friday, however, will look a bit different to weekly Dateline watchers, as a star-studded firework special will be airing live tonight on NBC. Read on for all the details you need to watch Dateline this weekend.
Is there a new Dateline on tonight, July 4, 2025?
No, Dateline is not airing an episode tonight.
This Friday, July 4, the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks special airs live on NBC at 8 p.m. ET. The two-hour special will also simulcast on Peacock.
NBC's 4th of July broadcast, hosted by Ariana DeBose will feature performances from Jonas Brothers, Eric Church, Lenny Kravitz, Ava Max, Keke Palmer, and Trisha Yearwood. And, of course, you can expect to see thousands of dazzling fireworks to light of the NYC skies.
Dateline will air an episode on Saturday, July 5, on NBC
While Dateline is not airing on Friday night, you can still catch an episode this weekend on NBC. On Saturday, July 5, Dateline will air an episode from Season 30 — "Kill Switch" — reported by Keith Morrison from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.
This weekend's Dateline episode investigates the 2018 death of Larry Isenberg. "When a man goes overboard on a romantic sunrise cruise with his wife on Lake Coeur d'Alene in Idaho, investigators think his death may not have been an accident," the official logline reads.
How can I watch Dateline?
This weekend's episode of Dateline — “Kill Switch" (Season 30, Episode 3) — airs on Saturday, July 5, at 9/8c on NBC.
How can I watch past episodes of Dateline?
You can stream hundreds of old Dateline episodes on Peacock right now, including Season 33's most recent report on the trial of Bryan Kohberger.
And if you're on the road this 4th of July weekend, there are dozens of original and thrilling Dateline podcasts to keep you entertained during your travels.