Here's what to expect this 4th of July on NBC.

Is There A New Dateline on Tonight? (July 4, 2025)

Light up a sparkler and throw some hotdogs on the grill because 4th of July weekend is here — and there's still an episode of Dateline to look forward to on NBC.

How to Watch Watch Dateline on NBC and Peacock.

This Friday, however, will look a bit different to weekly Dateline watchers, as a star-studded firework special will be airing live tonight on NBC. Read on for all the details you need to watch Dateline this weekend.

RELATED: All the Can't-Miss Specials Airing This Summer on NBC

Dateline will air an episode on Saturday, July 5, on NBC

While Dateline is not airing on Friday night, you can still catch an episode this weekend on NBC. On Saturday, July 5, Dateline will air an episode from Season 30 — "Kill Switch" — reported by Keith Morrison from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

This weekend's Dateline episode investigates the 2018 death of Larry Isenberg. "When a man goes overboard on a romantic sunrise cruise with his wife on Lake Coeur d'Alene in Idaho, investigators think his death may not have been an accident," the official logline reads.

Josh Mankiewicz, Blayne Alexander, Lester Holt, Keith Morrison, Dennis Murphy and Andrea Canning for Dateline. Photo: NBC

RELATED: North Dakota College Student, 18, Found Stabbed To Death in Her Bed: "Final Chapter No One Saw Coming"

How can I watch Dateline? This weekend's episode of Dateline — “Kill Switch" (Season 30, Episode 3) — airs on Saturday, July 5, at 9/8c on NBC.

How can I watch past episodes of Dateline? You can stream hundreds of old Dateline episodes on Peacock right now, including Season 33's most recent report on the trial of Bryan Kohberger.

RELATED: Former Student Reveals “Peculiar” Text from Bryan Kohberger, Accused University of Idaho Kille

To stay up to date on the latest from Dateline, be sure to sign up for the show’s official newsletter and listen to the Dateline NBC podcast every week. And if you're on the road this 4th of July weekend, there are dozens of original and thrilling Dateline podcasts to keep you entertained during your travels.