Dateline's Andrea Canning reports on the latest updates on the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial.

Is There A New Dateline on Tonight? (July 11, 2025)

Dateline has been on top of the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial since the very beginning. From witness testimonies to closing arguments, Dateline's team of correspondents has been reporting on the latest developments as they happened. Now, as a highly-anticipated verdict was just recently reached, Dateline is set to air an all-new report, featuring exclusive new interviews and details.

Read on for all the details you need to watch Dateline's newest episode this Friday night on NBC.

Is there a new Dateline on tonight, July 11, 2025? Yes, a new episode of Dateline airs tonight, July 11, at 9/8c on NBC. Titled "Sean Combs: The Insiders Speak," Friday night's special episode reports on the latest updates on the Sean “Diddy” Combs trial and last week's verdict. In July 2025, a jury found Combs not guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking, according to NBC News. He was convicted on charges of transportation to engage in prostitution and his sentencing date is scheduled for October 3, NBC News reports. Reported by Andrea Canning, Friday's Dateline will feature new details and interviews with key figures. During the special, Canning will sit down with Combs’ former attorney Ben Brafman, Combs' former employee Capricorn Clark, as well as Sharay Hayes, who testified at the trial.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs during TODAY on September 15, 2023. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty Images

Back in May, Dateline reported on the high-profile case in a one-hour report titled "Sean Combs on Trial." Dateline has also released daily recaps of the case on the Dateline True Crime Weekly: On Trial podcast, including an episode on July 2 that details the verdict.

How can I watch Dateline? You can watch this week's special episode of Dateline — "Sean Combs: The Insiders Speak" — on Friday, July 11, at 9/8c on NBC. The episode will be also available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Josh Mankiewicz, Blayne Alexander, Lester Holt, Keith Morrison, Dennis Murphy and Andrea Canning for Dateline. Photo: NBC

How can I watch past episodes of Dateline? Peacock has hundreds of past Dateline episodes you can stream right now, including Season 33's recent reports on the trial of Bryan Kohberger, which featured new interviews and “never-before-reported evidence.”

