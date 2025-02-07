Dateline’s Josh Mankiewicz reports on the 2023 murder of a well-known tech mogul in a new two-hour episode.

Is There A New Dateline on Tonight? (February 7, 2025)

For decades, Dateline has been delivering an in-depth look at some of the biggest crime stories. And Friday’s episode is no exception, reporting on a more recent murder case that dominated social media for months.

Is there a new Dateline on tonight, February 7, 2025? Yes! A new two-hour episode of Dateline airs on Friday, February 7, at 9/8c on NBC. Titled “Under the Bay Bridge,” the new episode, reported by Dateline’s Josh Mankiewicz, investigates the murder of tech titan and Cash App founder Bob Lee, who was 43 at the time of his death.

Lee was fatally stabbed in San Francisco in April 2023 and a leading theory at the time was that he’d been a victim of a brutal robbery. Investigators and those closest to Lee, however, weren't certain that was the case. “Had Bob been approached by someone that was trying to mug him, he would’ve given him, them, the shirt off his back, his wallet, his keys, his clothes. He would’ve said, ‘Hey, man, let me buy you a meal. Please don’t hurt me,’” Lee’s former wife Krista tells Mankiewicz in Friday’s episode.

In December 2024, Nima Momeni, an IT consultant, was convicted of second-degree murder in Lee’s death.

For Dateline’s upcoming report, Mankiewicz sits down with Lee’s family, friends, and colleagues as well as attorneys and police. The episode will also lay out “an in-depth look at the timeline leading up to Lee’s murder” and broadcast “extensive and dramatic surveillance video.”

Additionally, a lead detective in Lee’s case, San Francisco Police Sergeant Brent Dittmer, spoke with Mankiewicz about how and why investigators approached online theories surrounding the murder.

