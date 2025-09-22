Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Is The Voice on Tonight & What Time Does It Air? September 22, 2025

The Voice is back! America's favorite singing competition returns tonight, September 22, with an all-new crop of Artists and a fresh mix of returning Coaches: Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé and the one and only Snoop Dogg!

How to Watch Watch Season 28 of The Voice on Monday, September 22 at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock.

And the teasing has already begun. In a roundtable chat before the start of the season, Horan asked McEntire if she believes in astrology and, getting a yes, what her sign is. "Aries — March 28," McEntire answered.

"What's that known for?" Horan asked.

"Brilliancy," McEntire deadpanned, cracking up Horan and Bublé. "Legendary-ness," Horan responded, smiling.

Want to see more moments like this? Check out The Voice's new season! Read details on how to tune in, below.

Is the The Voice on tonight and what time does it air? (September 22, 2025)

Michael Bublé appears on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Art Streiber/NBC

On Monday, September 22, you can catch an all-new, two-hour episode of The Voice at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock! Tune in again tomorrow night (September 23) at the same time for even more Blind Auditions.

"It used to just be kind of crazy," OG Coach Adam Levine told NBC Insider about what it was first like being a Coach on The Voice back in 2011. "We were like the [Rolling] Stones or something. It was, like, chaos. [Coach] CeeLo [Green] had a bird. We were like a punk rock band. It was wild thinking back on it; it was so out of control."

"The general tone and the efficiency of the show, I know that sounds really weird, has gotten so pleasant," Levine added. (He returned as a Coach for Season 27.) "It’s just gotten so different, in a good way, and efficient, and kind of mellow. As boring as that may sound, it’s actually really wonderful. And I’m so proud."

Niall Horan and Michael Bublé have known each other for years

This may be the first time Horan and Bublé have faced off as Coaches, but they've actually been pals for over a decade. The two singers revealed in a TikTok that they met at an airport in 2012, and the next year, Bublé praised his young pal to the Irish news outlet entertainment.ie, saying, "He's a great kid."

"We talk a lot ... It's actually really refreshing to see young guys like that get success and for them not to be d----," Bublé added. "It's probably a testament to where he comes from and his family."