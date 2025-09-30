Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The Voice is back and better than ever. Coaches Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire have their eyes on the prize. Host Carson Daly has more power than ever thanks to new rules for Season 28. And the Artists have already proven they're some of the most talented singers to appear on the show. The Blind Auditions kicked off Monday, September 22, and they continue tonight, September 30, with more singers vying for spots on Team Reba, Team Niall, Team Snoop, and Team Bublé.

But spaces are filling up fast, which means the singers have to bring their A-game if they're hoping to make it to Battles. Below, read more details about tonight's episode, including how to watch.

Is The Voice on tonight? (September 30, 2025) Yes, The Voice airs a new episode Tuesday night, September 30. Tune in starting at 8/7c on NBC, or watch the episode next day on Peacock.

Whoever wins The Voice Season 28 joins an impressive roster of singers that span genres and styles. The Season 27 winner was rocker Adam David from Team Bublé.

"I was just a fan, and I just love good music,” Bublé told NBC Insider about what first drew him to David's artistry. "It was just awesome that this guy was a great musician."

David was playing local gigs as The Voice Season 27 was airing, something Bublé urged him to stop doing as the Live Shows drew closer. Bublé needed David in perfect vocal form if they wanted him to win.

"I would call him up and go, 'Maybe stop gigging. Like, maybe just don't work at that bar or that club like Tuesday and Wednesday,’” Bublé said. "Because when he talked to me, his voice was shot. He’d say, 'Yeah, man. I was doing this two-hour thing last night.' And I’m like, ‘Please, stop. Just stop gigging.' But that's what you have here. You have a working musician who has done what people don't get to do anymore. The young acts, they don't do it. There's no place to do it. But he's learned his craft. He's honed it. This dude was ready, and when he got his chance, he was ready."

Back in May, David told NBC Insider he was still getting used to his new status as a Voice champion.

"There was a moment where I reflected on that imposter syndrome thing. I asked myself, ‘How much external proof do I need to just start believing for myself?'" he said. "It's a weird question, because I don't know. You really don't know, right? Even standing right here and I've just won. I guess it doesn't go away, but you learn to live with it, like anything else. And I feel like I'm just a little bit closer to learning to live with it."

Bublé actually gave David some great advice for dealing with these feelings. "Don't ever learn because that sensitivity and that insecurity is what gives you the opportunity and the ability to connect to an audience,” he said. "Because of that empathy, because of that sensitivity, that is what people saw in you. Don't lose it. Don't get all cold and calloused and feel like you're all that because it gets real ugly real fast."