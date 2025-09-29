The Voice Season 28 Blind Auditions have already been historic, and we've only seen two episodes. The Carson Callback card was introduced for the first time, allowing Host Carson Daly to bring back an Artist who got no chair turns and give them a second shot at auditioning. (Ryan Mitchell was the lucky Artist who snagged it and, thankfully, Coach Reba McEntire turned her chair during his second Blind Audition.) We also saw firefighter Jacob Ryan Gustafson get engaged to his girlfriend Jennifer on stage, proving there are no losers on The Voice — even if you don't get a chair turn. The Artists have been so good so far, we've seen the Coaches cry, scream in excitement, and do impromptu duets — all in hopes of building the best team possible.

And the action continues tonight (September 29) on NBC. The Voice is back for a brand new episode of Blind Auditions. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch.

Is The Voice on tonight? (September 29, 2025) Yes! The Voice airs its third episode of Blind Auditions Monday night, September 29. The festivities kick off at 8/7c on NBC, but no worries if you miss the broadcast: New episodes of The Voice stream on Peacock the day after they air.

What else can we expect from the Blind Auditions? One thing's for sure: Season 28 Coach Reba McEntire isn't going to be "mean" to the Artists when she gives feedback.

"I can't be a mean judge," McEntire told Newsweek about her Coach style. "...Every day that we're working on The Voice, I'm learning more from [the Coaches] how to let [Artists] down easy if they don't get picked up...Like if none of the Coaches turn around, they're going home immediately. And so it's good just to say, 'If you want to come back again, try it again next season, maybe a song that suits you, one that you're really comfortable with and that really shows your talent,' give them advice and encourage them to come back."

Why Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg love being Coaches on The Voice

Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg on The Voice Season 26, Episode 19. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Bublé is back for his third season as a Voice Coach this year, and it's a job he deeply loves and appreciates. "This is about the Artists, for the Artists. It’s not about us," Bublé told NBC Insider. "We love being here. We love being part of the process. There’s a reason why we’ve come and gone, and the people in the red seats change, but the show stays successful. It’s because they’ve made sure that they are so protective of the Artists. And that’s the legacy of the show.”

Meanwhile, fellow Season 28 Coach Snoop Dogg said on The Tonight Show that he loves being a Voice Coach because, "I love all forms of music. So this is a great opportunity for me to show that I really understand music, and to be a real Coach and to really give direction to some of these Artists that could be, you know, today's next big thing."

"I'm really having a wonderful time," McEntire also told Newsweek. "[The Voice] is a well-oiled machine, so getting in at this time is marvelous. Everybody knows the game plan, from the crew, the producers. Everybody on the show is so nice, so sweet, and have been so helpful. I'm loving it."