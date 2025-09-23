Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Ready for more? After a jam-packed season opener, The Voice Season 28 is back for another night of Blind Auditions on Tuesday, September 23, directly leading into the Live Final performances on America's Got Talent Season 20.

During Monday's premiere, Coaches Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan and Michael Bublé got back into the swing of things recruiting Artists to their teams. Each has been a Coach on the show before, with Bublé and Horan both being winners two out of two times. They battled it out over 4-Chair Turns, and there was a major upset when Dek of Hearts, a country trio, chose Team Niall over Team Reba.

On the verge of going home, alt-rock singer Ryan Mitchell received the first ever Carson Callback Card, and we'll see how he fares tonight with a new song and a second chance. It all goes down on NBC...

Is The Voice on Tonight? (September 23, 2025)

Yes! An all-new hour of The Voice starts at 8/7c on NBC on Tuesday, September 23. At 9 p.m. ET, the Live Final performances of America's Got Talent Season 20 begin, so keep watching to see more amazing dreamers compete for their shot at fame.

This season, The Voice will air on Mondays and Tuesdays until October 21, when it switches to a single Monday episode to make room for the start of NBC's NBA Coast 2 Coast Tuesday prime time game coverage.

You can always catch The Voice episodes the next day on Peacock.

Carson Daly loves being The Voice's dad

"We're literally family on this show, it's hilarious," Bublé told TODAY's Craig Melvin in 2024. "Carson's our dad. Carson's Dad! Carson's our amazing dad," he added of Carson Daly, who has hosted the program since its inception.

"I love being, like, literally their host. Being on television is my least favorite part of it all, but kind of being the ambassador of the show to the families and making sure that they're comfortable and I think you see that during the Auditions," Daly shared with TODAY in 2021. "You know, I'm living and dying with them. I'm just jumping up and down screaming when they get a chair to turn and I'm giving hugs and handing Kleenex when they don't get on the show.”