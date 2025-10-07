Is The Voice on Tonight? (October 7, 2025) 

Tonight's the night! The teams will be filled, the lineups will be set. It's the final night of Blind Auditions for Season 28 of The Voice. Coaches Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé and Niall Horan each have only two or three spots left, so they're listening for truly extraordinary Artists before they press their buttons to turn their chairs.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The one thing that doesn't matter is genre. "Well, if you know anything about me, you know I love all forms of music," Coach Snoop told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show. "So this is a great opportunity for me to show that I really understand music and to be a real Coach. And to really give direction to some of these Artists that could be, you know, today's next big thing."

RELATED: You Know This Voice’s Artist’s Insane Range from a Mega-Popular Children’s TV Show

It's not all about winning, either. As two-time champion Coach Bublé explained, "My favorite part about it was when I had to let people go for the first time, I was upset about it. Until I realized that their lives had changed. Until I realized that their careers had started. They started to create a business that could go on."

Read more details, below, about when to catch the next episode of The Voice.

Is there a new episode of The Voice tonight, Tuesday October 7?

Snoop Dogg appears on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Yes! An all-new episode of Blind Auditions will air on NBC at 8/7c and be available for streaming starting the next day on Peacock. By the end of the episode, all four Coaches will have filled their teams with 12 incredible Artists and be ready to head into the Battle rounds!

"This is about the Artists, for the Artists. It’s not about us. We love being here. We love being part of the process. There’s a reason why we’ve come and gone, and the people in the red seats change, but the show stays successful. It’s because they’ve made sure that they are so protective of the Artists. And that’s the legacy of the show,” Bublé has said of the positive experience of working on The Voice.

RELATED: "God Only Knows" by For King & Country and Dolly Parton Is an Arresting Modern Hymn

What happens after the Blind Auditions on The Voice?

After the Blind Auditions, the next round of competition on The Voice is the Battles. This season, Artists will choose their own pairings within their teams, though their Coaches will still choose the best songs for each duet. After each Artist pair performs, the Coach chooses which Artist they want to keep on their team, and which they want to release. The released Artist goes home, unless they are “stolen” by another Coach or “saved” by their own Coach!

Each Coach gets one Save and one Steal for Season 28 Battles.

Next comes the Knockouts, which are also head-to-head battles, but instead of duets, Artists choose their own songs. This season, each Coach gets to choose one “Mic Drop” winner in the Knockout round, and viewers at home will vote for which of those four Artists gets the opportunity to perform during the Rose Parade Presented by Honda on January 1, 2026.

This season represents a potential first win for Coach Snoop. McEntire has won the competition once with Asher HaVon, while Horan and Bublé have each won twice, with Gina Miles and Huntley and Sofronio Vasquez and Adam David, respectively.