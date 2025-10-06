Is The Voice New Tonight? (October 6, 2025) 

Have you placed your bets for Season 28 of The Voice yet? So far, Artists have tended to flock to Coach Niall Horan, but it's impossible to discount the legacy of the one and only Coach Reba McEntire, the country queen herself. Or Coach Snoop Dogg, who has his own record label. And don't forget Coach Michael Bublé, who is looking for a "threepeat" after winning Seasons 26 and 27. At this point, it's anyone's game. The teams have started to fill up, so Artists looking for chair turns have to have something unique to stand out, whether that's a specific quality to their voices or a unique song choice.

Read more, below, about the next episode of The Voice, airing October 6.

Is there a new episode of The Voice on tonight? (October 6, 2025)

Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

Yes! An all-new group of Artists will try out for the Coaches tonight, Monday, October 6 on NBC at 8/7c, as the Blind Auditions continue. If you can't watch The Voice when the episode airs, you can always stream next day on Peacock.

How Adam David feels about being the most recent winner of The Voice

We may be at the start of Season 28, but sooner than you realize, there will be a new winner.

Back in May, the Season 27 champion, Team Buble's Adam David, told NBC Insider, "There was a moment where I reflected on that imposter syndrome thing. I asked myself, ‘How much external proof do I need to just start believing for myself?'...You really don't know, right? Even standing right here and I've just won. I guess it doesn't go away, but you learn to live with it, like anything else. And I feel like I'm just a little bit closer to learning to live with it."

What happens after Blind Auditions on The Voice?

Once the teams are set, Coaches typically create pairs for head-to-head duets during Battle rounds. This season, however, Artists will choose their own pairs. After hearing the pairs sing together, the Coaches will keep one of the two Artists on their team, leaving the other to either be saved, stolen by another Coach, or unfortunately have to go home. Each Coach only has one Steal for Season 28 Battles, but they also get one Save, meaning they can keep an extra person on their team who deserves a second shot.

From there, the Artists compete again in the Knockouts, this time choosing their own songs. Here's a full breakdown of everything you need to know about how The Voice works.