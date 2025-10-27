Is The Voice New Tonight? (October 27, 2025) 

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Here's when to tune in to the next new episode of The Voice.

Is tonight's episode of The Voice Season 28 a Battle round or a Knockout? Actually, both! Coaches Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg and reigning champion Michael Bublé have their hands full with plenty of decisions as their teams take the stage for the last of the Battles and the start of the Knockouts, saying goodbye to the Battle Advisors and hello to the very special Mega Mentors.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

"I am so proud of Team Reba," McEntire reflected, heading into the last Battles.

"It’s Season 28. Where do they find 'em?" she then asked, marveling at the fresh crop of talented Artists. Bublé revealed his "Steal strategy," which is to wait until "someone has missed something."

It's been another incredible season of Battle rounds, with Season 27 Coach Kelsea Ballerini advising Team Bublé, superstar Lizzo joining Team Snoop, former Voice Coach Nick Jonas on Team Reba and balladeer Lewis Capaldi helping out his buddy for Team Niall. But the stars will continue to shine as those celebrities make way for the Mega Mentors: Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band and Joe Walsh, guitar player for the Eagles.

Read more details, below, about tonight's new episode of The Voice.

Is The Voice new tonight?

Carolina Rodriguez and Kirbi perform on The Voice Season 28 Episode 9. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

Yes! On Monday, October 27, an all-new episode of The Voice Season 28 will air on NBC at 8/7c. As always, new episodes become available to stream the next day on Peacock.

What's the difference between Battles and Knockouts?

Leyton Robinson and Manny Costello perform on The Voice Season 28 Episode 9. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

In tonight's episode, Artists will go head-to-head in the final Battles and then begin the next stage of the competition: the Knockouts. The two rounds share many similarities. Both involve pairs of performers (or in some cases, groups) from the same teams competing directly. In the Battles, they are assigned the same song and perform duets, trading off verses and even singing together in harmony.

In the Knockouts, however, each Artist gets their own song, chosen not by their Coach but by the Artist themself. It's a chance to show a bit more individuality, though as we saw in the Blind Auditions, Artists don't always get it right when it comes to knowing what material suits their strengths best. In this round, they will receive advice from their Coaches and the Mega Mentors, Zac Brown and Joe Walsh.

When it comes to feedback and eliminations, both rounds work essentially the same way. Following the performances, all the Coaches will give their thoughts, and then the Artists' Coach will choose a winner, sending the other Artist home. But unlike in the Battles, when Steals and Saves gave deserving Artists a second chance, during the Knockouts, if you don't win, you're definitely gone.

Additionally, starting this season for Knockouts, every Coach has the opportunity to press the Mic Drop button once over the course of the Knockouts for a particularly mind-blowing performance. At the end of the Knockouts, the audience at home gets to vote for their favorite Mic Drop Artist, and that person will get to perform during the Rose Parade on New Year's Day 2026!

We also strongly suggest spending the night before with another familiar Voice face: Snoop Dogg, who will host an exciting New Year's Eve special on NBC. Read more details here.