Is The Voice New Tonight? (October 14, 2025) 

Ready for another round? Of the Battles, that is.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

More Artists go head to head tonight (October 14) in competitive duets as The Voice Season 28 Battles continue. Coaches Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan and Michael Bublé have chosen the songs for their Artist pairs, pairs who, for the first time ever, put themselves together. That's right: The Artists on each team chose their own Battle partners. It's a twist none of them saw coming.

They were also shocked to meet their Battle Advisors. Helping Team Reba this year is none other than Nick Jonas, himself a former Voice Coach. He and McEntire have a long history that goes all the way back to 2001, when they co-starred in a Broadway production of Annie, Get Your Gun. Another former Coach returning as a Battle Advisor is Kelsea Ballerini, advising Team Bublé. #Bublerini rides again.

Coach Snoop, meanwhile, was lucky enough to bring superstar Lizzo into the Voice family, tapping the flute-playing singer-rapper as his Battle Advisor. And Horan enlisted the help of his longtime friend, bestselling musician Lewis Capaldi. With these global stars in their corners, the Artists have a chance to truly level up their game.

What time do Battles start on The Voice tonight? (October 14, 2025)

Lizzo appears on The Voice Season 28 Episode 7. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

On Tuesday, October 14, The Voice premieres a new Battles episode at 8/7c, only on NBC. You can also catch it streaming starting the next day on Peacock.

In the Battles, two Artists from the same team go head to head singing the same song, chosen by their Coach. Afterward, each Coach shares feedback. Then, the Coach chooses a winner from the two to stay on the show. Whoever doesn't win is then released to go home, unless their Coach uses a "Save" to keep them around, or another Coach uses a "Steal" to recruit the Artist to their team. But each Coach only gets one Save and one Steal per season in the Battles for Season 28.

What happens after the Battles on The Voice?

The next round is called the Knockouts, which are also one-on-one sing-offs, but each Artist chooses their own song. In a brand-new twist this season, each Coach will award one Knockout performer a "Mic Drop" title. And among those four, viewers at home will vote for which Mic Drop winner should get the amazing opportunity to perform in the Rose Parade Presented by Honda on January 1, 2026.

"This is about the Artists, for the Artists. It’s not about us," Bublé told NBC Insider about The Voice. "We love being here. We love being part of the process. There’s a reason why we’ve come and gone, and the people in the red seats change, but the show stays successful. It’s because they’ve made sure that they are so protective of the Artists. And that’s the legacy of the show.”

For Coach Snoop, it's about the music, too. "Well, if you know anything about me, you know I love all forms of music," he told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show. "So this is a great opportunity for me to show that I really understand music and to be a real Coach. And to really give direction to some of these Artists that could be, you know, today's next big thing."

New Season 28 episodes of The Voice are always available to stream the next day on Peacock.