Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? October 13, 2025

Blind Auditions for Season 28 of The Voice are over. Coaches Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire and Niall Horan are no longer competing against one another for the best Artists to join their teams. Now, Artists are competing against one another in the Battle rounds, and with a place in the Knockouts on the line, they have everything to gain...or lose.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

This season, the Battles are being done a little differently. Previously on The Voice, Coaches have paired up their Artists and selected their songs for the Battles based on who they think would both sound good singing the same song. Now, the game has changed. For Season 28, the Artists themselves are creating the pairs, just based on what they've seen from each other's Blind Auditions! And they don't have time to try a bunch of different duets, either. It's ready, set, pair yourselves. The pairings they come up with are unexpected but work together so well, and the Coaches, still in charge of choosing songs, managed to find perfect selections that fit both Artists' vibes. Here's when to watch...

The Voice Battle rounds start tonight, October 13, on NBC

An all-new episode of The Voice Season 28 premieres at 8/7c tonight, Monday, October 13 on NBC. It will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. Keep watching for more Battles on Tuesday, October 14 at 8/7c as well!

The Voice Season 28 Battle Advisors are amazing

Nick Jonas of Jonas Brothers performs live on stage during a concert on April 16, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

For Season 28, The Voice is bringing on some heavyweight celebrities of the music business as Battle Advisors.

Team Reba's Battle Advisor is Nick Jonas, himself a former Voice Coach. Jonas and McEntire actually have a history that stretches back to the earliest days of Jonas' career, even before he and his brothers first became famous with the tween set. Jonas was a child actor on Broadway in a production of Annie, Get Your Gun starring McEntire. Is it time for another reunion on Happy's Place?

The one and only Lizzo is advising Team Snoop. No one is more versatile than Lizzo, whose skills include singing, rapping, writing, dancing and, never forget, playing the flute. She's combined so many genres and styles to create her infectiously catchy songs, so she can definitely mentor any of the Artists on Team Snoop.

Lizzo attends "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style", the 2025 Costume Institute Benefit, at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Bublé called on Kelsea Ballerini, who was just a Coach with him on The Voice Season 27. The country star's Artist Jaelen Johnston finished in second place behind Bublé's winner Adam David.

Kelsea Ballerini performs during Opry 100: A Live Celebration at Grand Ole Opry. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Finally, Team Niall's Battle Advisor is Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, who also happens to be Horan's longtime friend. A true vocalist's vocalist, Capaldi's rasp sounds different from anyone else on the radio and is immediately recognizable.

Lewis Capaldi walks onto the Pyramid Stage during day three of Glastonbury festival 2025 on June 27, 2025 in Glastonbury, England. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

With these Advisors here to help, the Season 28 Battles are going to be for the ages. Don't miss a moment of the action, and be sure to watch on NBC or Peacock.