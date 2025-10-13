Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? October 13, 2025
Here's when to watch the latest episode of The Voice.
Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com's latest news to the top of your search results.
Blind Auditions for Season 28 of The Voice are over. Coaches Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire and Niall Horan are no longer competing against one another for the best Artists to join their teams. Now, Artists are competing against one another in the Battle rounds, and with a place in the Knockouts on the line, they have everything to gain...or lose.
This season, the Battles are being done a little differently. Previously on The Voice, Coaches have paired up their Artists and selected their songs for the Battles based on who they think would both sound good singing the same song. Now, the game has changed. For Season 28, the Artists themselves are creating the pairs, just based on what they've seen from each other's Blind Auditions! And they don't have time to try a bunch of different duets, either. It's ready, set, pair yourselves. The pairings they come up with are unexpected but work together so well, and the Coaches, still in charge of choosing songs, managed to find perfect selections that fit both Artists' vibes. Here's when to watch...
RELATED: Elias Gomez's "Lonely Teardrops" Jackie Wilson Cover Made Bublé Instantly Stand Up
The Voice Battle rounds start tonight, October 13, on NBC
An all-new episode of The Voice Season 28 premieres at 8/7c tonight, Monday, October 13 on NBC. It will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. Keep watching for more Battles on Tuesday, October 14 at 8/7c as well!
The Voice Season 28 Battle Advisors are amazing
For Season 28, The Voice is bringing on some heavyweight celebrities of the music business as Battle Advisors.
Team Reba's Battle Advisor is Nick Jonas, himself a former Voice Coach. Jonas and McEntire actually have a history that stretches back to the earliest days of Jonas' career, even before he and his brothers first became famous with the tween set. Jonas was a child actor on Broadway in a production of Annie, Get Your Gun starring McEntire. Is it time for another reunion on Happy's Place?
RELATED: How “Powerhouse” Trinity “Dumbfounded” The Voice Singing a 4-Person Song Alone
The one and only Lizzo is advising Team Snoop. No one is more versatile than Lizzo, whose skills include singing, rapping, writing, dancing and, never forget, playing the flute. She's combined so many genres and styles to create her infectiously catchy songs, so she can definitely mentor any of the Artists on Team Snoop.
Bublé called on Kelsea Ballerini, who was just a Coach with him on The Voice Season 27. The country star's Artist Jaelen Johnston finished in second place behind Bublé's winner Adam David.
Finally, Team Niall's Battle Advisor is Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, who also happens to be Horan's longtime friend. A true vocalist's vocalist, Capaldi's rasp sounds different from anyone else on the radio and is immediately recognizable.
With these Advisors here to help, the Season 28 Battles are going to be for the ages. Don't miss a moment of the action, and be sure to watch on NBC or Peacock.