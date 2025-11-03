Is The Voice New Tonight? (November 3, 2025)

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Season 28 of The Voice is heading toward the finish line. The Blind Auditions and Battles are in the rear view mirror, and the Knockouts are next.

But is there a new episode of The Voice airing tonight, Monday, November 3?

Is there a new episode of The Voice tonight? (November 3, 2025)

Snoop Dogg appears on The Voice Season 28 Episode 7. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Yes!

Good news: Tonight's November 3 episode of The Voice is brand-new. It kicks off at 9/8c on NBC and streams next day on Peacock.

How The Voice Season 28 Battles and Knockouts are different

While the Battles this season saw Artists pair up on their own accord to perform a duet, the Knockouts have even higher stakes. The round begins with the Coaches pairing two Artists from their team to perform solo against each other — with one Artist moving on to the Playoffs and the other going home. During the Knockouts, Coaches Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg no longer have any Saves or Steals at their disposal. This means the Artists have to bring their A-game. A strong Knockouts performance could be the difference between losing and winning the competition.

Former Coach Adam Levine explains why the Knockouts are so tough

Adam Levine on The Voice Season 27, Episode 15 Finale Part 1. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

Fan-favorite Voice Coach Adam Levine, who will return for Season 29 of the show, knows just how tricky The Voice Knockouts can be. "It's that time again," he said as a Coach during Season 27 of the show. "I got to put good people against good people. There's nothing I can do about that. It shows me that if you're able to win this Knockout round, you can go a lot further."

At the end of the day, though, whether an Artist stays or goes home, their platform is amplified just from appearing on The Voice. Bublé put it best when he told NBC Insider it was hard "when [he] had to let people go for the first time."

"I was upset about it," he continued. "Until I realized that their lives had changed. Until I realized that their careers had started. They started to create a business that could go on. Their socials have grown. I didn’t realize at the time because I had thought of this as an end-goal thing.”