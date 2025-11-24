Is The Voice New Tonight? (November 24, 2025) 

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Need one final thing to be thankful for this year? How about the last episode of Knockouts for Season 28 of The Voice? Coaches Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg and Niall Horan are finalizing their lineups for the Playoffs and nominating their Mic Drop winners for that all-important Rose Parade opportunity. You won't want to miss a minute of the action when the last episode of this round of the competition airs.

So far, three of the four Coaches have used their Mic Drop buttons. Bublé gave his to teenage Broadway vet Max Chambers after his spirited performance of a Stevie Wonder number got the audience on their feet. Horan chose country trio Dek of Hearts for their unique harmonious sound. McEntire pushed her button for country singer Aaron Nichols, saying she could see him in the parade. That just leaves Snoop Dogg...

After the November 24th episode ends, voting opens for the Mic Drop competition, which will not affect the ultimate outcome of The Voice Season 28. To participate, log in via The Voice Official App or via NBC.com/VoiceVote. You'll have until 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT on Friday, November 28 to cast your vote. You only get one ballot per email address.

Is a new episode of The Voice on tonight, November 24?

Yes! The Voice airs a new episode on NBC tonight, November 24, at 9/8c. The episode will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

What's happening next on The Voice?

Monday episodes will continue for the rest of the season, with the Playoffs airing on December 1 and December 8. Coaches only get to choose one Artist from their teams to advance from Playoffs to Live Shows. The final two Artists going to Lives will be determined by fan votes. These Top 6 Artists will then perform during the first Live Show on Monday, December 15. Then, on Tuesday, December 16 — yes, Tuesday episodes are back for one week only! — the winner of The Voice Season 28 will be revealed. That winner, as always, is solely chosen by viewers' votes.

Then, we've got The Voice Season 29 coming in early 2026. The show is shaking things up, with a three-Coach format and a number of rule changes. Veteran Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Adam Levine are returning for the season, titled The Voice: Battle of Champions, which kicks off February 23, 2026.