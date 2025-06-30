Karol G Teaches Jimmy How to Dance to Tropicoqueta; Pretended to Be Her Own Manager to Get Booked

Jeremy Allen White Reacts to The Bear Memes, Says Springsteen Movie Trailer Blew Up His Phone

See what's coming up for Jimmy Fallon and company this week.

Is The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon New This Week? June 30-July 4, 2025

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has become the go-to show for celebrities wanting to get a little goofy and show off their competitive sides. With games like Mad Lib Theater, Mute!, and Tapple, some of the biggest stars of the moment get to giggle alongside Jimmy Fallon, sometimes to the point of no return. Once the laughter starts, sometimes it's hard to stop. This mixed with Fallon's incredible interviews makes The Tonight Show required viewing for all pop culture fans.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

As the 4th of July approaches, here's what you need to know about the Tonight Show's episodes this week.

Is The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon new the week of June 30, 2025? No. The show is taking a break for the 4th of July, but NBC will re-air recent episodes so you never have to be without your Tonight Show fix. Here's the schedule for the week of June 30: Monday, June 30: Gerard Butler, Michelle Monaghan and musical guest Marina. (Original Air Date 6/11/25) Tuesday, July 1: Jessica Biel, Simon Pegg, Isabela Merced and musical guest sombr. (OAD 5/20/25) Wednesday, July 2: Robert De Niro, "Weird AI" Yankovic and musical guest Arcade Fire. (OAD 6/9/25) Thursday, July 3: Shaquille O'Neal, Hayley Atwell and musical guest Dasha. (OAD 5/22/25) Friday, July 4: Scarlett Johansson, Jay Pharoah and musical guest Frankie Grande. (OAD 6/24/25)

How to watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tune in weeknights at 11:35 ET/PT on NBC or stream next day on Peacock.

