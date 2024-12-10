Is The Irrational New Tonight? (December 10)

Mercer's Team Debates the Pros and Cons of Getting Soaked with Fish Guts | The Irrational | NBC

The Jesse L. Martin-led procedural is on a brief hiatus. Find out when the series returns.

Fans of Jesse L. Martin's psychological procedural, The Irrational, may notice that the series isn't airing with its typical schedule. Wondering why? Find out the answers to all of your questions, below.

Is The Irrational coming on tonight? (December 10) No, The Irrational will not be airing tonight on NBC. In fact, the series is currently on a four-week hiatus and won't be airing any new Season 2 episodes until 2025.

When is the next episode of The Irrational? The show returns with Season 2, Episode 8's "Lost Souls" on Tuesday, January 7 at 10/9c following the two-hour Season 2 premiere of Deal or No Deal Island.

This will mark the series' first episode since its November mid-season finale. The most significant event from the hour-long episode? Alec and Rose (Karen David) finally exchanged "I love you's."

Showrunner Arika Mittman opened up to NBC Insider about the intimate and romantic moment between the characters.

Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin ) and Rose Dinshaw (Karen David) on The Irrational Season 2 Episode 1. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC

"We wanted to make sure the I love you's were said when they were earned, and we felt like they had reached a point in their relationship where they had earned it," Mittman tells us. "I love that moment because Alec realizing it as he's saying it, you know? There was no plan... you can see, Jesse Martin does such a great job, the sort of surprise on his face that he's saying it out loud, you know? And Rose's realization that someone like Alex could have those feelings for her. Putting those words in the mouths of two great actors was just, it just made it perfect for me."

As for what's coming in the second half of the season? While Mittman teased that the couple will have "challenges," fans shouldn't expect the trope-ish ups and downs that can sometimes come with grand television romances. Instead, we'll see even more of the dynamic play out between Rose and Marisa (Maahra Hill), Alec's ex-wife who is still very much in his life as a friend and co-worker.

"What is it like working with your boyfriend's ex? What is it like working this new girlfriend? They managed to deal with this in, you know, in what I think is a very adult way," she says. "And it's something that you don't see often on TV. People are looking for like, you know, 'Where's the love triangle? How are they gonna sabotage each other? Who's gonna sabotage what?' Like, we we're not doing that."

Outside of his love life, Alec will continue to question whether or not to have surgery for his scars, we'll see Kylie becomes even more involved with her work at the FBI, and Marisa will have a "really great story" involving someone from her past.

Once The Irrational returns in 2025, tune-in every Tuesday at 9/8c.