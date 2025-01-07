How to Trigger a Toxic K-Pop Troll Using Behavioral Science | The Irrational | NBC

It's never a dull work day for behavioral science expert Mercer on NBC's The Irrational.

Whether it's a high-stakes heist or a jaw-dropping murder scene, it's never a dull day for The Irrational's Dr. Alec Mercer, played by the captivating Jesse L. Martin.

How to Watch Watch The Irrational Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The expert behavioral scientist has been hard at work as the twists and turns continue on The Irrational Season 2. Viewers have obsessed over the white-knuckled thrills of whatever intense case befalls Dr. Mercer and his team of behavioral wizards, with Martin delivering a dynamite performance while shining a light on the complexities of the human mind.

"We are so lucky and privileged to have Jesse Martin playing the role of Alec," showrunner Arika Lisanne Mittman told NBC Insider. "When I first wrote this character, there was a character I wrote on paper and there's what Jesse brought to it and those two things put together have just created magic and I'm so grateful to have him. He's wonderful to work with. He's really a gift to all of us."

Learn where and when to watch new episodes of NBC's The Irrational Season 2 below.

Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin), Marisa (Maahra Hill), and Agent Dennis Mackay (Matthew Maccaull) appear in The Irrational Season 1 Episode 11 "Reciprocity". Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC

Is The Irrational new tonight, January 7, 2025? Yes! The logline for tonight's episode — Season 2, Episode 8 ("Lost Souls") — teases: "When an acclaimed tennis player goes missing in a remote forest, Alec is called to help find her and bring her to safety; however, a medical emergency threatens to sideline Alec, leaving Marisa and Rose to race against time and rescue the woman."

Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin ) and Rose Dinshaw (Karen David) on The Irrational Season 2 Episode 1. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC

When do new episodes of The Irrational Season 2 air? New episodes of The Irrational Season 2 air on Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC, right after new episodes of Night Court and Deal or No Deal Island. The logline for The Irrational's January 14 episode — Season 2, Episode 9 ("Another Man's Treasure") — reads: "Alec and Marisa investigate a museum heist, and a curator and his son might hold the key; the case raises ethical questions about the controversial practice of buying and selling cultural artifacts, which brings old memories for Marisa."

Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin) appears in Season 2 Episode 1 of The Irrational. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC

Where can I watch old episodes of The Irrational? Every previously aired episode of The Irrational is available to stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

"There are so many possibilities when it comes to just concentrating on how we think and how we behave," Martin told Collider. "Mental health is a big topic on everybody's platforms these days, and our show explores it, certainly in a scripted context, but in so many different ways with so many different people. The more interesting actors we get in, the more that behavior surfaces... There are so many places to get creative. There are so many stories that can get told when you're just talking about behavior, in general."