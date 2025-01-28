Mercer and his team always love a puzzle on NBC's The Irrational.

Season 2 of The Irrational has been an action-packed watch as Dr. Alec Mercer (played by Jesse L. Martin) and his team of behavioral experts unravel the mysteries of the human mind.

How to Watch Watch The Irrational Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

"There are so many possibilities when it comes to just concentrating on how we think and how we behave," Martin told Collider. "Mental health is a big topic on everybody's platforms these days, and our show explores it, certainly in a scripted context, but in so many different ways with so many different people. The more interesting actors we get in, the more that behavior surfaces... There are so many places to get creative. There are so many stories that can get told when you're just talking about behavior, in general."

RETURN: Here's When New Episodes of The Irrational Return in 2025

Learn where and when to watch new episodes of NBC's The Irrational Season 2 below.

Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin) on The Irrational Season 1 Episode 9, "Cheating Life." Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC

Is The Irrational new tonight, January 28, 2025? Yes! The logline for the January 28 episode of The Irrational — Season 2, Episode 11 ("Ghost Ship") — reads: "Alec and Marisa investigate a mysterious ghost ship that has washed up on the shores of his hometown; this forces him to revisit his past and spend time with his father with whom he has a fraught and complicated relationship."

Kylie (Travina Springer), Marisa (Maahra Hill) and Rose Dinshaw (Karen David) in The Irrational Season 2, Episode 9. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC

When do new episodes of The Irrational Season 2 air? New episodes of The Irrational Season 2 air on Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC, right after new episodes of Night Court and Deal or No Deal Island. The logline for The Irrational's February 4 episode — Season 2, Episode 11 ("Straight From the Heart") — reads: "Renee seeks Alec's help after she has a dream containing details about a murder that actually happened; the case grows more intriguing when they realize the victim was Renee's heart transplant donor; Marisa is surprised by a visitor from her past."

RELATED: Unexpected Duo Marisa & Rose Team Up for The Irrational's Return (EXCLUSIVE)

Kylie (Travina Springe), Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin) and Morgan (Paloma Nozicka) on The Irrational Season 1 Episode 9, "Cheating Life." Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC

Where can I watch old episodes of The Irrational? Every previously aired episode of The Irrational is available to stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

RELATED: Everything to Know About NBC's Drama The Irrational Starring Jesse L. Martin

"We are so lucky and privileged to have Jesse Martin playing the role of Alec," showrunner Arika Lisanne Mittman told NBC Insider. "When I first wrote this character, there was a character I wrote on paper and there's what Jesse brought to it and those two things put together have just created magic and I'm so grateful to have him. He's wonderful to work with. He's really a gift to all of us."