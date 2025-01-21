Dr. Mercer Steers an Interrogation by Downplaying an Angry Curator | The Irrational | NBC

Mercer and his team never back down from a befuddling puzzle on NBC's The Irrational.

As Season 2 of The Irrational continues to tantalize with its gripping action and whirlwind drama, Dr. Alec Mercer (played by Jesse L. Martin) has never had more on his plate.

You never know what mind-boggling case Dr. Mercer and his team of behavioral experts will face next on NBC's new nail-biter. Whether it's a bloody murder scene with an ill-fitting suspect or a social conspiracy playing out online, Mercer begins each investigation by considering the human mind and how it ticks, leading to some intense moments this season.

Learn where and when to watch new episodes of NBC's The Irrational Season 2 below.

Is The Irrational new tonight, January 21, 2025? Yes! The logline for the January 21 episode of The Irrational — Season 2, Episode 10 ("Now You Don't") — reads: "Alec brings Rose on a date to a magic club he frequents where a friend is the headliner; the evening turns deadly when an audience volunteer is inexplicably killed onstage, and seemingly by magic."

When do new episodes of The Irrational Season 2 air? New episodes of The Irrational Season 2 air on Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC, right after new episodes of Night Court and Deal or No Deal Island. The logline for The Irrational's January 28 episode — Season 2, Episode 11 ("Ghost Ship") — reads: "Alec and Marisa investigate a mysterious ghost ship that has washed up on the shores of his hometown; this forces him to revisit his past and spend time with his father with whom he has a fraught and complicated relationship."

Where can I watch old episodes of The Irrational? Every previously aired episode of The Irrational is available to stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

"There are so many possibilities when it comes to just concentrating on how we think and how we behave," Martin told Collider. "Mental health is a big topic on everybody's platforms these days, and our show explores it, certainly in a scripted context, but in so many different ways with so many different people. The more interesting actors we get in, the more that behavior surfaces... There are so many places to get creative. There are so many stories that can get told when you're just talking about behavior, in general."