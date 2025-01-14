How to Trigger a Toxic K-Pop Troll Using Behavioral Science | The Irrational | NBC

Mercer and his team never back down from a befuddling puzzle on NBC's The Irrational.

Season 2 of The Irrational has been an emotional rollercoaster, but with the talented Dr. Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin) at the helm of the NBC drama, viewers can bet on plenty of suspense and thrills.

Dr. Mercer and his behavioral experts have kept viewers on the edge of their seats with their heroic pursuit of understanding, dissecting the psychological motive behind the most baffling crimes. Whether it's a mysterious murder scene or a social conspiracy, Mercer understands how people tick, and his expert intel has led to some seriously gripping storylines this season.

"There are so many possibilities when it comes to just concentrating on how we think and how we behave," Martin told Collider. "Mental health is a big topic on everybody's platforms these days, and our show explores it, certainly in a scripted context, but in so many different ways with so many different people. The more interesting actors we get in, the more that behavior surfaces... There are so many places to get creative. There are so many stories that can get told when you're just talking about behavior, in general."

Is The Irrational new tonight, January 14, 2025? Yes! The logline for the January 14 episode of The Irrational — Season 2, Episode 9 ("Another Man's Treasure") — teases: "Alec and Marisa investigate a museum heist, and a curator and his son might hold the key; the case raises ethical questions about the controversial practice of buying and selling cultural artifacts, which brings old memories for Marisa."

When do new episodes of The Irrational Season 2 air? New episodes of The Irrational Season 2 air on Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC, right after new episodes of Night Court and Deal or No Deal Island. The logline for The Irrational's January 21 episode — Season 2, Episode 10 ("Now You Don't") — reads: "Alec brings Rose on a date to a magic club he frequents where a friend is the headliner; the evening turns deadly when an audience volunteer is inexplicably killed onstage, and seemingly by magic."

