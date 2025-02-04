Mercer and his team always love a puzzle on NBC's The Irrational.

The twists and turns of The Irrational Season 2 keep coming, with viewers on the edge of their seats to see which mind-boggling case Dr. Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin) and his team of behavioral experts will unravel next.

"We are so lucky and privileged to have Jesse Martin playing the role of Alec," showrunner Arika Lisanne Mittman told NBC Insider. "When I first wrote this character, there was a character I wrote on paper and there's what Jesse brought to it and those two things put together have just created magic and I'm so grateful to have him. He's wonderful to work with. He's really a gift to all of us."

Learn where and when to watch new episodes of NBC's The Irrational Season 2 below.

Is The Irrational new tonight, February 4, 2025? Yes! The logline for the February 4 episode of The Irrational — Season 2, Episode 12 ("Straight From the Heart") — reads: "Renee seeks Alec's help after she has a dream containing details about a murder that actually happened; the case grows more intriguing when they realize the victim was Renee's heart transplant donor; Marisa is surprised by a visitor from her past."

When do new episodes of The Irrational Season 2 air? New episodes of The Irrational Season 2 air on Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC, right after new episodes of Night Court and Deal or No Deal Island. The logline for The Irrational's February 11 episode — Season 2, Episode 13 ("Murder She Rode") — teases: "After a champion horse throws and kills his rider, Alec and Phoebe are called upon to save the horse from being euthanized; their investigation reveals what happened isn't at all as it appears."

Where can I watch old episodes of The Irrational? Every previously aired episode of The Irrational is available to stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

"There are so many possibilities when it comes to just concentrating on how we think and how we behave," Martin told Collider. "Mental health is a big topic on everybody's platforms these days, and our show explores it, certainly in a scripted context, but in so many different ways with so many different people. The more interesting actors we get in, the more that behavior surfaces... There are so many places to get creative. There are so many stories that can get told when you're just talking about behavior, in general."