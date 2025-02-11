Female Magician Reveals the Greatest Illusion of All | The Irrational | NBC

Mercer and his team always love a puzzle on NBC's The Irrational.

Season 2 of The Irrational has been delivering some mind-boggling action, and fans never tire of watching Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin) and his crew of behavioral experts crack the next case.

Mercer's expertise surrounding the human mind has made him a valuable asset for authorities; whether it's a mystifying murder scene or a befuddling social phenomenon, you can rely on Mercer and his team to get to the bottom of it. The human brain can be puzzling, but Mercer never fails to solve the mystery.

"There are so many possibilities when it comes to just concentrating on how we think and how we behave," Martin told Collider. "Mental health is a big topic on everybody's platforms these days, and our show explores it, certainly in a scripted context, but in so many different ways with so many different people. The more interesting actors we get in, the more that behavior surfaces... There are so many places to get creative. There are so many stories that can get told when you're just talking about behavior, in general."

Learn where and when to watch new episodes of NBC's The Irrational Season 2 below.

Is The Irrational new tonight, February 11, 2025? Yes! The logline for the February 11 episode of The Irrational — Season 2, Episode 13 ("Murder She Rode") — teases: "After a champion horse throws and kills his rider, Alec and Phoebe are called upon to save the horse from being euthanized; their investigation reveals what happened isn't at all as it appears."

When do new episodes of The Irrational Season 2 air? New episodes of The Irrational Season 2 air on Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC, right after new episodes of Night Court and Deal or No Deal Island. The logline for The Irrational's February 11 episode — Season 2, Episode 14 ("The Milgram Experiment") — teases: "Alec helps Rose when an attorney general is threatened by a scandalous deep fake video that puts lives in danger; the head of Rose's firm arrives from Europe and gets entangled in their casework, leading Alec to do an experiment."

Where can I watch old episodes of The Irrational? Every previously aired episode of The Irrational is available to stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

"We are so lucky and privileged to have Jesse Martin playing the role of Alec," showrunner Arika Lisanne Mittman told NBC Insider. "When I first wrote this character, there was a character I wrote on paper, and there's what Jesse brought to it, and those two things put together have just created magic, and I'm so grateful to have him. He's wonderful to work with. He's really a gift to all of us."