Is The Irrational New Tonight? (December 17, 2024)
It's never a dull work day for behavioral science expert Mercer on NBC's The Irrational.
Season 2 of The Irrational has upped the dramatic ante, and as the show's midseason hiatus continues, weekly watchers are perched to learn what happens next.
Dr. Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin) and his team of behavioral experts have been hard at work lately as they encounter some of the most baffling cases seen. The human mind is a mysterious machine, as proven by some of the cases we've explored this season. Led by the captivating Martin, The Irrational always delivers shocking twists and mind-boggling turns, making it one of the most gripping dramas on television.
"We are so lucky and privileged to have Jesse Martin playing the role of Alec," showrunner Arika Lisanne Mittman told NBC Insider ahead of Season 2. "When I first wrote this character, there was a character I wrote on paper and there's what Jesse brought to it and those two things put together have just created magic and I'm so grateful to have him. He's wonderful to work with. He's really a gift to all of us."
After the Season 2 fall finale of The Irrational, fans can't wait for the action to continue. Find out where and when to watch new episodes of The Irrational Season 2 below.
Is The Irrational new tonight, December 17, 2024?
Sadly, no.
The Irrational Season 2 is still on a midseason hiatus. During the break, you can stream all available episodes of The Irrational on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.
When will new episodes of The Irrational Season 2 return?
New episodes of The Irrational Season 2 return on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at 10/9c on NBC, following the two-hour Season 2 premiere of Deal or No Deal Island.
"There are so many possibilities when it comes to just concentrating on how we think and how we behave," Mercer told Collider. "Mental health is a big topic on everybody's platforms these days, and our show explores it, certainly in a scripted context, but in so many different ways with so many different people. The more interesting actors we get in, the more that behavior surfaces... There are so many places to get creative. There are so many stories that can get told when you're just talking about behavior, in general."
Where can I watch old episodes of The Irrational?
Whether you want to catch up during the midseason hiatus or rewatch favorite episodes, every episode of The Irrational is available to stream on Peacock.
"My work as an actor has always been about human behavior..." Martin told Collider. "[Mercer] not only goes out on the field and helps in conjunction with law enforcement and others to solve mysteries and to solve crimes, but also takes those mysteries and crimes to the classroom and works with younger people, with students, to flesh these things out to create experiments that help us understand why people behave the way they do and why people can be irrational in what seems like it should be in a rational space."