It's never a dull work day for behavioral science expert Mercer on NBC's The Irrational.

Season 2 of The Irrational has delivered non-stop psychological thrills, with viewers on the edge of their seats each week as Dr. Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin) navigates whatever mind-boggling case comes his way.

How to Watch Watch The Irrational Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Mercer and his team of behavioral experts have had their work cut out for them as Season 2 continues to up the ante with some truly rattling criminal cases. Whether Mercer is analyzing a grueling murder scene or unraveling some political conspiracy, The Irrational never fails to take viewers on a winding ride as it provides a startling snapshot into the mysterious nature of the human mind. With the sensational Martin at the helm of the NBC drama, each episode is a masterclass in captivating storytelling.

After the Season 2 fall finale of The Irrational, fans are eager to jump back into the action. Find out where and when to watch new episodes of The Irrational Season 2 below.

Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin), Marisa (Maahra Hill), and Agent Dennis Mackay (Matthew Maccaull) appear in The Irrational Season 1 Episode 11 "Reciprocity". Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC

Is The Irrational new tonight, December 10, 2024? Unfortunately, no. A new episode of The Irrational will not air on Tuesday, December 10. During the break, you can stream The Irrational on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. "We are so lucky and privileged to have Jesse Martin playing the role of Alec," showrunner and executive producer Arika Lisanne Mittman told NBC Insider ahead of Season 2. "When I first wrote this character, there was a character I wrote on paper and there's what Jesse brought to it and those two things put together have just created magic and I'm so grateful to have him. He's wonderful to work with. He's really a gift to all of us."

Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin) appears in Season 2 Episode 1 of The Irrational. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC

When will new episodes of The Irrational Season 2 return? New episodes of The Irrational Season 2 return on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at 10/9c on NBC. RELATED: Everything to Know About NBC's Drama The Irrational Starring Jesse L. Martin "My work as an actor has always been about human behavior..." Martin told Collider. "[Mercer] not only goes out on the field and helps in conjunction with law enforcement and others to solve mysteries and to solve crimes, but also takes those mysteries and crimes to the classroom and works with younger people, with students, to flesh these things out to create experiments that help us understand why people behave the way they do and why people can be irrational in what seems like it should be in a rational space."

Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin ) and Rose Dinshaw (Karen David) on The Irrational Season 2 Episode 1. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC