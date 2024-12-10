Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is The Irrational New Tonight? (December 10, 2024)
It's never a dull work day for behavioral science expert Mercer on NBC's The Irrational.
Season 2 of The Irrational has delivered non-stop psychological thrills, with viewers on the edge of their seats each week as Dr. Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin) navigates whatever mind-boggling case comes his way.
Mercer and his team of behavioral experts have had their work cut out for them as Season 2 continues to up the ante with some truly rattling criminal cases. Whether Mercer is analyzing a grueling murder scene or unraveling some political conspiracy, The Irrational never fails to take viewers on a winding ride as it provides a startling snapshot into the mysterious nature of the human mind. With the sensational Martin at the helm of the NBC drama, each episode is a masterclass in captivating storytelling.
After the Season 2 fall finale of The Irrational, fans are eager to jump back into the action. Find out where and when to watch new episodes of The Irrational Season 2 below.
Is The Irrational new tonight, December 10, 2024?
Unfortunately, no. A new episode of The Irrational will not air on Tuesday, December 10. During the break, you can stream The Irrational on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.
"We are so lucky and privileged to have Jesse Martin playing the role of Alec," showrunner and executive producer Arika Lisanne Mittman told NBC Insider ahead of Season 2. "When I first wrote this character, there was a character I wrote on paper and there's what Jesse brought to it and those two things put together have just created magic and I'm so grateful to have him. He's wonderful to work with. He's really a gift to all of us."
When will new episodes of The Irrational Season 2 return?
New episodes of The Irrational Season 2 return on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at 10/9c on NBC.
"My work as an actor has always been about human behavior..." Martin told Collider. "[Mercer] not only goes out on the field and helps in conjunction with law enforcement and others to solve mysteries and to solve crimes, but also takes those mysteries and crimes to the classroom and works with younger people, with students, to flesh these things out to create experiments that help us understand why people behave the way they do and why people can be irrational in what seems like it should be in a rational space."
Where can I watch old episodes of The Irrational?
Whether you want to catch up during the midseason hiatus or relive some of your favorite moments, you can stream every episode of The Irrational on Peacock.
"There are so many possibilities when it comes to just concentrating on how we think and how we behave," Mercer told Collider. "Mental health is a big topic on everybody's platforms these days, and our show explores it, certainly in a scripted context, but in so many different ways with so many different people. The more interesting actors we get in, the more that behavior surfaces... There are so many places to get creative. There are so many stories that can get told when you're just talking about behavior, in general."